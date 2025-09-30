Florida's Underrated Coastal Village Outside Panama City Brims With Sugar White Sand Beaches And Famous Eateries
For endless fun in the sun and dazzling white-sand beaches, the Sunshine State ticks all the right boxes. Head to Florida's wildly chic barrier island for luxe stays and year-round sun, or brave the steamy depths of the Everglades to find crowd-free beaches in one of America's most wild places. And to dip your toes in warm, azure waters and lounge on crystalline shores, Seagrove is the ideal destination. Only about 25 minutes west of Panama City and 45 minutes from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, this tranquil coastal town in the Florida Panhandle boasts a leisurely atmosphere with excellent dining opportunities.
With miles of seashore stretching out against emerald waves, you can take your pick of serene spots to sunbathe. Head straight to Seagrove Beach for sugary sand with endless views of the glittering ocean, while the boardwalk staircase at nearby Greenwood Beach Access offers a fantastic photo spot, with crystalline sand and azure surf as a backdrop. Inland lakes offer the chance for more intrepid exploration, with trails through thick underbrush for memorable hikes, not to mention campgrounds for an outdoorsy overnight stay. Charter a boat to head out on a fishing excursion or dive in headfirst and snorkel the shallow reefs.
If you don't feel like getting your feet wet, head downtown to browse the fun shops and boutiques. Pick up travel keepsakes and unique souvenirs, then tick off some sightseeing at the charming, pastel-hued cottage which stood in for Jim Carrey's residence in the iconic 90s film "The Truman Show". At the end of the day, make your way to some of Seagrove's charming and well-regarded local eateries to find a good meal. From casual fine dining to mouthwatering seafood and cocktail hour, Seagrove can satisfy any craving.
Exploring sandy beaches in Seagrove
You can't visit a town like Seagrove without spending most of your time at the beach. Rent a sun lounge and umbrella over at the Andalusia Beach Access, and jump in the clear waters to spot schools of fish and wandering crabs. The boardwalk leading to the powdery sand is shaded by swaying palm trees and a pergola with benches, a perfect spot to sit and enjoy the coastal view. Just a little further along is the Santa Clara Regional Beach Access, boasting facilities from boardwalk ramps for strollers and wheelchairs to outdoor showers and water fountains. The sand is fluffy, the water is a dazzling aquamarine, and it's not uncommon to see dolphins playing just beyond the surf line.
Anchoring the town farther to the east is the tranquil Eastern Lake, a great place to launch a boat or paddleboard if you're in the mood for calmer waters. Beach access can also be found where the estuary water flows into the Gulf, with swaying beach grasses framing the crystalline sand. Just a little farther on is Walton Dunes Beach Access, where balmy waters and sparse crowds make it perfect for seaside relaxation.
For a more adventurous expedition, head over to Grayton Beach State Park on the west edge of town. Hike through breathtaking sand dunes and salt marshes, cool off in the refreshing lake water, or explore the backwoods trails where tropical forests sway in the salty breeze. Rent a kayak or canoe for a paddling journey around Western Lake, and keep an eye out for colorful Florida wildlife, from bald eagles and osprey to black bear and white-tailed deer.
Eat and stay awhile in Seagrove
After a day filled with sunshine and adventure, a scrumptious meal will really hit the spot. Head to the Old Florida Fish House on the shores of Eastern Lake — a favorite with locals — for a thrilling combination of sushi, live music, and breathtaking lake views. The menu has almost every seafood choice you could possibly imagine, from lobster wontons, mahi tacos, and crab cakes to chargrilled oysters, seafood gumbo, and fresh catch of the day. Reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekends.
For an establishment with a slightly more upscale coastal atmosphere, head to Café Thirty-A. Also popular with the locals, this reservations-only seafood shack was one of the first restaurants to be built along Scenic Highway 30A, the main road through town. The pan-seared scallops and Maine Lobster in Paradise are popular options.
If you're looking to spend the night, you could head to the campgrounds at Grayson Beach State Park to sleep under the stars, lulled by the crash of waves. However, Seagrove offers many more charming resorts and inns as well. The relaxing Water Color Beach Resort, with its spacious rooms and fantastic views, is rated 4.7 stars and is a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award winner. Or, there are cozy and private seaside cottages tucked between palm trees at The Court. Whether you are lounging at the beach or hiking the dunes, Seagrove makes the perfect getaway. For more unforgettable panhandle thrills, head about 30 minutes west to Destin, a fishing city with some of the most beautiful beaches in the entire world.