Florida's Underrated Coastal Village Outside Panama City Brims With Sugar White Sand Beaches And Famous Eateries

For endless fun in the sun and dazzling white-sand beaches, the Sunshine State ticks all the right boxes. Head to Florida's wildly chic barrier island for luxe stays and year-round sun, or brave the steamy depths of the Everglades to find crowd-free beaches in one of America's most wild places. And to dip your toes in warm, azure waters and lounge on crystalline shores, Seagrove is the ideal destination. Only about 25 minutes west of Panama City and 45 minutes from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, this tranquil coastal town in the Florida Panhandle boasts a leisurely atmosphere with excellent dining opportunities.

With miles of seashore stretching out against emerald waves, you can take your pick of serene spots to sunbathe. Head straight to Seagrove Beach for sugary sand with endless views of the glittering ocean, while the boardwalk staircase at nearby Greenwood Beach Access offers a fantastic photo spot, with crystalline sand and azure surf as a backdrop. Inland lakes offer the chance for more intrepid exploration, with trails through thick underbrush for memorable hikes, not to mention campgrounds for an outdoorsy overnight stay. Charter a boat to head out on a fishing excursion or dive in headfirst and snorkel the shallow reefs.

If you don't feel like getting your feet wet, head downtown to browse the fun shops and boutiques. Pick up travel keepsakes and unique souvenirs, then tick off some sightseeing at the charming, pastel-hued cottage which stood in for Jim Carrey's residence in the iconic 90s film "The Truman Show". At the end of the day, make your way to some of Seagrove's charming and well-regarded local eateries to find a good meal. From casual fine dining to mouthwatering seafood and cocktail hour, Seagrove can satisfy any craving.