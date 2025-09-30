Between Fort Wayne And Columbus Is A Charming City Filled With Scenic Trails, Tasty Bites, And Artsy Shops
Ohio knows a thing or two about fun escapes. After all, the state is home to lots of charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwest getaway. When you're not up for a long drive from Fort Wayne, Indiana, but still crave that much-needed respite, make Van Wert, Ohio, your next travel destination. This unsung city is the place to be for a fun time. Between treating yourself at cool restaurants, indulging in retail therapy, and going on hiking adventures, you'll have just enough time to explore the community's arts and entertainment offerings. Whatever your preferences are, you'll feel the city's spirit throughout your stay.
Prior to European arrival, the Iroquois, Miami, and Shawnee people lived in the area. With a flourishing fur industry drawing in prospectors from all over, the town began to experience growth, which wasn't exactly an overnight success. River and stream crossings made accessing the city a difficult journey. But when the Miami-Erie Canal and the Pennsylvania Railroad were constructed, travel to Van Wert became a lot more convenient. The city name pays homage to Isaac Van Wart, a local Revolutionary War hero.
To reach this fascinating Ohio gem, travelers can take a quick 40-minute drive from Fort Wayne. From Columbus, Van Wert is two hours away, and the drive from Cleveland is almost three hours. Dayton, which boasts one of the lowest costs of living in America, is slightly closer, at an hour and a half away. Once you arrive in Van Wert, the centrally located Fountain Inn can keep you close to all the best downtown activities. Just a short drive away, familiar hotel chains also offer comfortable rooms.
Explore the hiking trails and outdoor spaces of Van Wert
With several parks dotting the city, Van Wert makes active outdoor adventuring a breeze. Smiley Park is where people go to play baseball, tennis, softball, and basketball. From here, you can follow the Smiley Park to Richey Road out-and-back trail, which is almost 6 miles long. This dog-friendly paved path is easy to complete, and while usually shared by hikers and joggers, it's also worth enjoying on two wheels.
Hiestand Woods Park and Preserve is another quaint area where you can meander on cobbled walkways, traverse bridges, and soak in the scenery. With trails that loop around Van Wert's two reservoirs, it provides scenic opportunities for leisurely walks. Follow the 3.5-mile Van Wert Reservoir 1 and 2 trail to get your steps in while savoring the views. Other short trails through the area include Hiestand Park Inner Loop (only a half-mile long but decorated with gentle streams, lush woodlands, and picnic spots) and the similarly picturesque Outer Loop route. The preserve is also popular for birdwatching, so consider bringing along a pair of good Occer Compact Binoculars.
To experience a local favorite, visit Jubilee Park and check out its plethora of amenities. Whether you're roaming around the peony gardens or showing off your dunking skills on the basketball court, this spot has something for everyone. Meanwhile, the point-to-point Van Wert County Bike Trail gives cyclists a nice way to peruse the outskirts of the city.
Grab a bite and pop to the shops in Van Wert, Ohio
Eating your way through Van Wert is a must. R Place Stone Grill is the perfect spot for carnivores. Start with the pulled pork nachos and apple cranberry chicken salad, then order the Texas ribeye and beef tenderloin filet. Prefer Japanese cuisine? Head to Saisaki Van Wert, which is setting a new standard for restaurants in the city. Try the pineapple fried rice, lomein noodles, and the specialty white dragon and moon fire rolls. Cilantros Grill & Cantina's menu features crowd-pleasers like tamales, tacos, and chimichangas.
Want to shop? Swing by some of Van Wert's artsy shops to treat yourself. Head to Fabulous Finds Home Decor and Gifts for items like vases, lamps, and other souvenirs. Decor and Moore is ideal if you're looking for fragrant candles, tote bags, body care products, and more. Laurie's Naturescape is a wonderful gift shop selling plants, candles, ceramic pots, and other garden goods. To upgrade your wardrobe, Blessings Boutique has women's clothing, shoes, accessories, and jewelry — plus infant and toddler clothing.
Don't forget about Van Wert's art scene, either. The Wassenberg Art Center frequently hosts exhibitions showcasing watercolors, sculptures, photography, and other works of art. Or, attend a country, folk, rock, or classical piano concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Of course, every charming city needs a great movie theater, too — catch one at Van Wert Cinemas. Craving more cultural enrichment? Under two hours south of Van Wert, travelers can find one of America's best small-town art scenes at this low-key creative hub near Cincinnati.