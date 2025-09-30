Between Fort Wayne And Columbus Is A Charming City Filled With Scenic Trails, Tasty Bites, And Artsy Shops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ohio knows a thing or two about fun escapes. After all, the state is home to lots of charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwest getaway. When you're not up for a long drive from Fort Wayne, Indiana, but still crave that much-needed respite, make Van Wert, Ohio, your next travel destination. This unsung city is the place to be for a fun time. Between treating yourself at cool restaurants, indulging in retail therapy, and going on hiking adventures, you'll have just enough time to explore the community's arts and entertainment offerings. Whatever your preferences are, you'll feel the city's spirit throughout your stay.

Prior to European arrival, the Iroquois, Miami, and Shawnee people lived in the area. With a flourishing fur industry drawing in prospectors from all over, the town began to experience growth, which wasn't exactly an overnight success. River and stream crossings made accessing the city a difficult journey. But when the Miami-Erie Canal and the Pennsylvania Railroad were constructed, travel to Van Wert became a lot more convenient. The city name pays homage to Isaac Van Wart, a local Revolutionary War hero.

To reach this fascinating Ohio gem, travelers can take a quick 40-minute drive from Fort Wayne. From Columbus, Van Wert is two hours away, and the drive from Cleveland is almost three hours. Dayton, which boasts one of the lowest costs of living in America, is slightly closer, at an hour and a half away. Once you arrive in Van Wert, the centrally located Fountain Inn can keep you close to all the best downtown activities. Just a short drive away, familiar hotel chains also offer comfortable rooms.