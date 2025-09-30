Peaceful Trails With Sweeping Views Of The Blue Ridge Mountains Wind Through Virginia's Underrated State Park

The Blue Ridge Mountains are a popular destination for fall foliage lovers. By mid-October, the famed 105-mile Skyline Drive in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park is busy with cars, as is the Blue Ridge Parkway — nicknamed "America's Favorite Drive" — that leads from Shenandoah National Park to North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains National Park. If you'd rather steer clear of crowds (and traffic), it's a great moment to get off the beaten path in one of Virginia's lesser-known wilderness areas, like the scenic Sweet Run State Park, featuring 11 miles of peaceful trails with sweeping mountain views.

Just over an hour's drive from Washington, D.C., the state park is located in Hillsboro, VA. It's just a few miles outside of Harpers Ferry, one of the most important towns in American history, which sits at the heart of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Sweet Run State Park has history on display, too: Visitors can explore the remnants of a 19th-century farm, including an old farmhouse that dates back to the 1840s.