Peaceful Trails With Sweeping Views Of The Blue Ridge Mountains Wind Through Virginia's Underrated State Park
The Blue Ridge Mountains are a popular destination for fall foliage lovers. By mid-October, the famed 105-mile Skyline Drive in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park is busy with cars, as is the Blue Ridge Parkway — nicknamed "America's Favorite Drive" — that leads from Shenandoah National Park to North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains National Park. If you'd rather steer clear of crowds (and traffic), it's a great moment to get off the beaten path in one of Virginia's lesser-known wilderness areas, like the scenic Sweet Run State Park, featuring 11 miles of peaceful trails with sweeping mountain views.
Just over an hour's drive from Washington, D.C., the state park is located in Hillsboro, VA. It's just a few miles outside of Harpers Ferry, one of the most important towns in American history, which sits at the heart of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Sweet Run State Park has history on display, too: Visitors can explore the remnants of a 19th-century farm, including an old farmhouse that dates back to the 1840s.
Hit the trails at Sweet Run State Park
You'll see some of the park's historic monuments on the Farmstead Loop and Piney Run Spur, a simple 2-mile trail that crosses wild creeks and looks out over beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. The entire loop, which is both kid- and dog-friendly, can be completed in under an hour.
If you're up for a longer hike, head out on the Legacy Loop, a moderately challenging 5-mile trail that leads past tranquil ponds, forested areas, pretty meadows, and the Sweet Run and Piney Run streams. There are picnic tables along the way, so it's an excellent option if you'd like to have an open-air lunch out in nature. The hike itself takes about two and a half hours to complete.
Sweet Run State Park also has equestrian trails, children's play areas, and a large picnic pavilion. Stoneybrook Farm & Market, with organic produce, homemade breads, a deli counter, and more, is a convenient stop nearby for picking up picnic supplies. It's about a 15-minute drive south of the state park.
Plan your trip to Sweet Run State Park
Sweet Run State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. There are no camping facilities or overnight lodgings at the park, but there are wonderful accommodations in nearby Harpers Ferry. The quaint 1799 Inn Harpers Ferry (around $225 per night), set near the shore of the Potomac River, offers stylish suites inside a thoughtfully restored historic building. In Hillsboro, south of the park, Hidden View Bed & Breakfast (around $245 per night) is a luxurious option with an outdoor pool and gorgeous mountain views.
There are lots of wineries in the area that are open to the public for tastings and tours. Two Twisted Posts Winery & Tavern offers more than just wine, as it's also home to a delicious selection of craft beer. Be sure to also check its calendar for fun seasonal events. It's just a five-minute drive from Sweet Run State Park. You'll find plenty more dining options in Harpers Ferry.
A car is recommended for exploring the scenic region, especially as the area isn't well served by public transportation. Washington, D.C. and its international airports are about an hour from the state park (though expect a longer drive if you hit rush hour traffic). Continuing your travels across Virginia? Consider a road trip through mountains and cute towns on America's "Ultimate Country Music Highway," also known as the Crooked Road.