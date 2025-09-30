Tourists In Las Vegas Have A New Deadly Pest To Worry About Thanks To Climate Change

Climate change isn't only responsible for record-breaking hot temperatures in Las Vegas, but it is also the reason behind another budding menace of Sin City: mosquitoes. If you are shrugging them off as a mild annoyance, the following tidbit will change your mind. According to the CDC, mosquitoes are the world's deadliest animal and cause the most human fatalities out of all other creatures on Earth. And now these bloodsucking pests are on the rise in Clark County (comprising Las Vegas, Laughlin, Henderson, among other Nevada regions).

The growing species include two particularly worrisome kinds. One is the Culex mosquito, which spreads the West Nile virus, and the other is Aedes aegypti, a vector for diseases like dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya. Note that these mosquitoes aren't born with these diseases, but they do carry them. Meaning they can get infected after biting a person with the particular illness, and once infected, can transmit it to anyone they bite afterwards. For a city that welcomes about 40 million visitors annually, this can easily start a local outbreak.

So, what does this mean for your Vegas plans? Have fun, but be cautious. The Southern Nevada Health District is active in surveillance and press releases, but actually controlling these increasing mosquito populations requires a higher authority that's yet missing in Vegas. To counter, visitors need to create a safe environment for themselves that goes beyond this simple coffee TikTok hack to ward off mosquitoes. Lots of repellent sprays and protective clothing are the first line of defense. If you develop symptoms beyond a simple itch (such as fever, fatigue, or body aches), seek prompt medical attention and receive the necessary care on time.