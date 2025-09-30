Massachusetts' 'Town Of Five Villages' Is A Rural Arts Haven With Galleries, Views, And A Dreamy Bookshop

As many former New England mill towns have discovered, the path to revitalization runs through the arts. Montague is learning that lesson, too, and need only look 44 miles west to North Adams for inspiration. There, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art — better known as Mass MoCA — moved into a derelict industrial complex and helped transform the town into a tourist hotspot, with all the craft brewing and boutique hotel fixings. In Montague, that's manifesting in a number of places. In Turners Falls, Waterway Arts turned a former thrift store into an art studio and gallery. On the other side of town, six new public murals were unveiled in June 2025. And since 2014, Montague has hosted the annual RMP Fest, an open-air, summer music festival.

The arts and culture centerpiece of Montague is the Montague Mill in Montague Center. This grist mill from 1834 hosts an art gallery, restaurant, music shop, and a world-renowned bookstore. The first, Sawmill River Arts, displays and sells fine art and various handmade goods from 35 area artists. Dining comes care of the Lady Killigrew cafe and pub, while tunes are spun at Turn It Up! But the crown jewel of the mill is the Montague Bookmill, dripping with accolades from press outlets like the New York Times, Boston Globe, and more. The used bookstore counts books by the thousands, all saturated with cozy, scuffed ambiance and under the banner of "Books you don't need in a place you can't find."