Virginia's Underrated Vineyard Boasts Scenic Views Alongside Italian Influenced And Award-Winning Vintages

What began as a dream of Thomas Jefferson became a reality when Gianni Zonin turned nearly 900 acres of land into a flourishing winery in the Blue Ridge Mountain region of Virginia in 1976. That dream, realized as Barboursville Vineyards, came to fruition largely in part to Zonin's family history of winemaking experience in Italy, which dates back to 1876. Located within the underrated Monticello Wine Trail, Barboursville is a destination in itself, with wine tasting, dining, scenic views, and a charming Inn for visitors to enjoy.

Specializing in Italian varietals, naturally, Barboursville's signature, award-winning wine Octagon is an elegant red blend of Bordeaux varietals. This silky, full-bodied red pairs well with hearty dishes like Osso Buco or lamb chops. Guided by Estate Director and Winemaker Luca Paschina, Italian varietals such as nebbiolo, Sangiovese Toscana, Barbera, and Vermentino take their place alongside more familiar varietals like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Located a little over 20 minutes outside of the lively college town of Charlottesville, Virginia, Barboursville Vineyards is easy to reach. The closest regional airport is Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO), a 20-minute drive away. For larger airports with more flight options, Richmond International Airport is an hour and 20 minutes by car, while Dulles International Airport (IAD) is an hour and 45 minutes by car.