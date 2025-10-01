Virginia's Underrated Vineyard Boasts Scenic Views Alongside Italian Influenced And Award-Winning Vintages
What began as a dream of Thomas Jefferson became a reality when Gianni Zonin turned nearly 900 acres of land into a flourishing winery in the Blue Ridge Mountain region of Virginia in 1976. That dream, realized as Barboursville Vineyards, came to fruition largely in part to Zonin's family history of winemaking experience in Italy, which dates back to 1876. Located within the underrated Monticello Wine Trail, Barboursville is a destination in itself, with wine tasting, dining, scenic views, and a charming Inn for visitors to enjoy.
Specializing in Italian varietals, naturally, Barboursville's signature, award-winning wine Octagon is an elegant red blend of Bordeaux varietals. This silky, full-bodied red pairs well with hearty dishes like Osso Buco or lamb chops. Guided by Estate Director and Winemaker Luca Paschina, Italian varietals such as nebbiolo, Sangiovese Toscana, Barbera, and Vermentino take their place alongside more familiar varietals like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Located a little over 20 minutes outside of the lively college town of Charlottesville, Virginia, Barboursville Vineyards is easy to reach. The closest regional airport is Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO), a 20-minute drive away. For larger airports with more flight options, Richmond International Airport is an hour and 20 minutes by car, while Dulles International Airport (IAD) is an hour and 45 minutes by car.
Italian wine tasting and dining experiences at Barboursville
To experience the Barboursville wines, there are several options. One is in the Discovery Tasting Room. For just $20 (at the time of writing), you can try a mix of 12 current reserve wines (red, white, and prosecco). There are cheese and charcuterie plates available, and you can post up at a table or outside on the deck by the casual Wine Barn, an outdoor bar, with a view overlooking the vineyards from the outdoor terrace.
The Library 1821 Experience focuses on a blend of current and older vintages, with food pairings. Flights of six wines range from $30-$90 (at the time of writing) and are accompanied by a changing 'Trattoria-style' menu prepared by Chef Michael Clough. While the wines may rotate, the signature Octagon and Paxxito wines will always be included. In addition, visitors are welcome to explore the grounds while tasting and visiting the Octagon Barrel Room, where an exhibit details the origin of the winery's signature wine.
At Palladio, the estate's onsite restaurant, Chef Clough leverages local resources from the onsite kitchen gardens to execute a Northern Italian-inspired menu. The eight-page food and wine menu, with an entire page dedicated just to cheese, features traditional Italian sections like 'antipasti,' 'primi,' and 'secondi,' with housemade pastas, sauces, and mouthwatering desserts that will make you want to try one of everything.
How Barboursville cares for the land and their guests
Growing grapes on a vineyard doesn't really lend itself to creating the perfect habitat for biodiversity, since it's a monoculture, but Barboursville Vineyards recognizes that and is making a great effort to make the estate sustainable (similar to other wineries with eco-friendly practices). On the 900-acre property, only 176 acres are dedicated to growing grapes. The remaining acreage consists of wild forests, pastures where animals graze freely, and meadows, where biodiversity is fiercely protected. Lakes, streams, and wetlands are also prominent, enabling a diverse range of species to thrive.
If you feel like an overnight experience, the 1804 Inn and Cottages are a charming option to make your visit complete. At the Inn, three suites in a Georgian Villa transport you back in time. In addition to the Inn, there are three cottages available for rent if you have a larger group or you're looking for more space and privacy. The Vineyard Cottage has 18th-century roots and was originally used as servants' quarters. The Blue Run Cottage is a 19th-century building with three suites that was formerly the residence and dispensary of the local doctor, and subsequently the winemaker's home for 30 years. The Sangiovese Cottage, the newest, is a former gardener's cottage from the 20th century, located centrally on the property.
Fancy a party with good food, wine, and spectacular views? The winery hosts wine pairing dinners, vertical tastings, seasonal celebrations, and holiday events. You can also host a private event or wedding, for as few as 20 people up to 500 people on the 900-acre estate.