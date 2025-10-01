Northern Texas' Little City Is A Lakeside Horse Lover's Haven With A Vibrant Downtown And Equestrian Trails

Cowboy culture is a fundamental part of the Lone Star State, meaning life on horseback is the way to go. Whether you're visiting the kitschy roadside oddities and vintage Americana in Amarillo or discovering Bandera, the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Texas knows exactly how to get you to lace up your boots. If the greatest therapy is a horse and a trail, then Pilot Point in the northeast is the quintessential haven. This small city in Denton County is the definition of an equestrian paradise — the entire area is dotted with ranches, allowing you to gallop through a variety of landscapes. Not to mention, the eastern shore of Lake Ray Roberts is a stone's throw away — whenever you're not strolling through downtown, you're most likely getting your nature fix.

Back in the mid-19th century, this ridge-top city was an essential stop for people traveling across the region. Richardsonian Romanesque buildings and historic structures line the downtown district. You'll still feel that same old vibe, even though the structures now house modern businesses. Not only is Pilot Point a horse-friendly place, but it's also a film-friendly town. If these streets seem all-too familiar, movie buffs will recognize the bank building from the 1967 cult classic "Bonnie and Clyde." Some scenes from the 1998 sci-fi flick "Armageddon" were shot here, too.

Those coming from Dallas or Fort Worth have an hour-long drive ahead. The underrated Texas town of West, which is reminiscent of Czechia, is two hours away from Pilot Point. On the accommodation front, book a rustic room at Four Horsemen, Lone Star Lodge and Marina, or opt for a ranch stay. RV travelers have a couple of options as well — Waggin' Tail Ranch RV Resort, Mustang RV Park, and Lake Ray Roberts RV Park, to name a few.