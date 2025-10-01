Northern Texas' Little City Is A Lakeside Horse Lover's Haven With A Vibrant Downtown And Equestrian Trails
Cowboy culture is a fundamental part of the Lone Star State, meaning life on horseback is the way to go. Whether you're visiting the kitschy roadside oddities and vintage Americana in Amarillo or discovering Bandera, the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Texas knows exactly how to get you to lace up your boots. If the greatest therapy is a horse and a trail, then Pilot Point in the northeast is the quintessential haven. This small city in Denton County is the definition of an equestrian paradise — the entire area is dotted with ranches, allowing you to gallop through a variety of landscapes. Not to mention, the eastern shore of Lake Ray Roberts is a stone's throw away — whenever you're not strolling through downtown, you're most likely getting your nature fix.
Back in the mid-19th century, this ridge-top city was an essential stop for people traveling across the region. Richardsonian Romanesque buildings and historic structures line the downtown district. You'll still feel that same old vibe, even though the structures now house modern businesses. Not only is Pilot Point a horse-friendly place, but it's also a film-friendly town. If these streets seem all-too familiar, movie buffs will recognize the bank building from the 1967 cult classic "Bonnie and Clyde." Some scenes from the 1998 sci-fi flick "Armageddon" were shot here, too.
Those coming from Dallas or Fort Worth have an hour-long drive ahead. The underrated Texas town of West, which is reminiscent of Czechia, is two hours away from Pilot Point. On the accommodation front, book a rustic room at Four Horsemen, Lone Star Lodge and Marina, or opt for a ranch stay. RV travelers have a couple of options as well — Waggin' Tail Ranch RV Resort, Mustang RV Park, and Lake Ray Roberts RV Park, to name a few.
Saddle up and enjoy the ride in Pilot Point
Horseback riding is not a phase in Pilot Point, so you'd better embrace the equestrian lifestyle and head to Black Mustang Ranch. Whether you're a pro equestrian or just getting comfortable with a steed, you'll find a trail that matches your skill level. Follow the gravel paths, explore the sandy routes, and go on a leisurely adventure on the flat trails that eventually expose you to the glittering Lake Ray Roberts. The ranch provides several packages, from hourly rides to multi-activity combos.
Show Time Riding Center is a great choice for seasoned riders and amateurs, with equine coaching in various disciplines. Trainers can show you how to halter and lead your horse and teach you conditioning. You can also learn a variety of disciplines through hunter-under-saddle and Western Pleasure classes, among other disciplines. You can take both private and group lessons. People with disabilities can head to Stable Strides Farm, a 20-acre establishment with accessible services. Riders from all walks of life can take part in their equine-assisted therapy programs, which range from hippotherapy and adaptive sports riding to veterans programs. The facility offers therapeutic riding for individuals with ADD and ADHD, visual and hearing impairments, autism, traumatic brain injury, and other disabilities.
Another horseback-riding spot with top-notch services is Four Fillies Farm. Spread across 12 acres, this is the ideal place to gain more proficiency and ride the trails. The paths snake through shaded areas, lush woodlands, hilly tracks, and creek sides. If you're lacking the self-reliance for taking the reins, the private lessons will help build your confidence in your abilities. Don't limit yourself to just horses, though — make your way to Sharkarosa Zoo to see squirrel monkeys, white lions, capybaras, bearded dragons, and other creatures. Make sure not to miss the nocturnal two-toed sloth and ruffed lemurs.
Whether in the city or by the lake, you'll have a blast
Downtown Pilot Point is perfect for checking out what the city is up to — but first, coffee. Pilot Point Coffee House has all your favorites like macchiato, cappuccino, matcha latte, and Americano, but don't skip the pastries. The cheese Danish and chocolate brownie are to die for. Meanwhile, Moto & Latte Coffee Roaster has a very basic menu with not-so-basic beverages. Try their old-fashioned latte, which comes with a pinch of salt, or the honey lavender latte that always hits the spot. Browse their merchandise, too, if you want to add an item to your motorcycle memorabilia.
Then, stop by Powerhouse Burger for lunch and order the mushroom monster for umami richness, Big Island for a sweet and savory combo, and jalapeño Jack for that spicy kick. If you're craving Italian, Leo's Pizzeria has exactly what you need. Their pasta menu features dishes such as ravioli, lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, baked ziti, and gnocchi. As for your pie, get the traditional cheese pizza or switch it up with supreme, Hawaiian, or a calzone.
You haven't truly visited Pilot Point unless you spend a day riding horses at Ray Roberts Lake State Park. The Red Bud Run — Isle Du Bois Unit is a 2.3-mile out-and-back trail framed by live oaks and elms. The unpaved path is shared by hikers and equestrians. You can go for a longer journey via Jordan Unit and get a 9.4-mile ride out of it, all while lake vistas follow you along the way. The 4.8-mile Equestrian Multiuse Trail to Elm Fork East, on the other hand, makes for a lovely horseback experience. If you want to continue your Texas trip, know that whenever you miss sipping on vino, no other city does it better than Grapevine, which boasts first-rate wine and artisanal shopping.