Texas' Scenic Oasis At The End Of A Tough Hike Is A Destination Locals Would Prefer Be Kept Secret

When thinking of dangerous hiking expeditions, the popular Mist Trail in Yosemite National Park or the scenic Huckleberry Lookout Trail in Glacier National Park come to mind as the most dangerous in America. While not known to be life-threateningly dangerous, the hike along the Blanco River to the gorgeous Narrows in Texas poses risks for several different reasons. The Narrows are part of a quarter-mile section of the Blanco River with limestone ledges and 20 to 50-foot-deep black pools. The only way to access this Texas wonder is by traversing a strenuous riverbed for 14 miles in the Texas heat. Unfortunately, what makes reaching this scenic area such a daunting task is that it is surrounded by private land, and the locals prefer to keep the area to themselves.

The Blanco River's trailhead to the Narrows is located about an hour southwest of Austin. It is situated in the middle of a trio of towns: Henly, Blanco, and Fischer. There is an Airbnb two miles away from the upstream trailhead, so it may be worth reserving a room within walking distance prior to making the journey. Finding a safe place to park near the riverbed trailheads is especially tricky since there have been many reports of disdainful locals slashing tires and cutting valve stems on hikers' cars. Because the trail to the Narrows is surrounded by private land, it is very easy to accidentally trespass and anger local residents. To avoid the issue of coming back to a vandalized car entirely, consider getting a rideshare to the trailhead locations. Keep an eye out for purple paint on signs, fence posts, and rocks, as these indicate private property boundaries. Stay on the riverbed the whole time, because only the riverbed is classified as public land owned by the state.