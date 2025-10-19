Tucked In The Wasatch Mountain Foothills Is Utah's City Offering A Base For Coasters, Trails, And Park Outings
When you look to the east in the Salt Lake Valley, you can't help but notice the majestic beauty of the towering Wasatch Mountains. In the foothills of the magnificent slopes that are home to the so-called "Greatest Snow on Earth," lies scenic and booming Farmington, an excellent base for thrills in the mountains. The small city embodies stress-free small-town charm, situated between Salt Lake City and the charming mountain town of Ogden.
Farmington was founded in 1847 as North Cottonwood by Mormon pioneers who emigrated to the Salt Lake Valley, developing a small agricultural town with a charming downtown area. Since the 1870s, Farmington has been an important city for the Latter-day Saints church, establishing the first Primary organization for children. It is also home to the historic Farmington Tithing Office on the sycamore-lined Main Street. Until the 1980s, Farmington was a small city of less than 5,000, but today, it has quadrupled in size along the Wasatch foothills, largely due to the city's strong community values and picturesque setting.
The fast-growing city has over a dozen beautiful parks and outdoor recreation just minutes away, in addition to shopping, camping, and delicious local eateries. One of Farmington's biggest draws is Lagoon, Utah's largest amusement park, which has one of the oldest roller coasters in the country. Farmington is about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City International Airport. While you can easily reach town with public transportation via TRAX and FrontRunner, it's highly recommended to have a car to explore other hidden gems in the region, including Utah's little-known Antelope Island, where you can see bison.
Farmington has been Utah's recreation destination for over a century
Although Redditors don't consider Lagoon to be one of America's best non-Disney themed amusement parks, they're sorely missing out. The family-friendly attraction relocated from the Great Salt Lake area to Farmington in 1896, entertaining generations of Utahns and residents from neighboring states for a day of fun in the sun while offering one-of-a-kind rides. After you hop on Lagoon's classic carousel, look closely for black ember marks on the rafters. When the theme park caught on fire in 1953, firefighters saved the ride from going up in flames. Even if the ride sounds tame, the attraction is well worth a visit to see the intricate detail of the hand-carved and painted animals from over a century ago.
One of Lagoon's newest rides is the Cannibal roller coaster, plunging 208 feet down a 116-degree incline. As you speed across the track, you'll pull a g-force of 4.2. Other entertainment options range from carnival games and live shows to the Lagoon A Beach waterpark. Visitors on a budget should know that you can bring in a cooler and even a few adult drinks.
Although the amusement park and water features are open daily starting at the end of May, Lagoon is only open on the weekends from mid-August until just after Halloween. During September through November, Lagoon transforms into Frightmares, offering special attractions for Halloween that will give you goosebumps. Frightmares usually gets crowded, so get there right when the park opens or buy a fast pass to beat the lines.
Farmington is a base for adventure in the Wasatch Mountains
Farmington's location at the foot of the Wasatch Foothills makes it similar to Boise, a city where you can hike, brunch, and unwind in the same day. For a quick morning hike, head to the Farmington Creek Trail, where you'll pass old abandoned cars and follow Farmington Creek toward a 40-foot waterfall. The 4.3-mile, out-and-back trek has a small orange sign with an arrow pointing toward the waterfall, leading to a series of switchbacks down the hill. If you miss it or are feeling adventurous, you can also climb down a rope from the overlook. Go early in the morning to find parking, and wear appropriate footwear and gloves for the rope. If you're seeking a multi-day hike, the historic Bonneville Shoreline Trail runs from the bottom of Utah Lake to the Idaho border, passing northeast of Farmington. If you're visiting, download the city's free 200-page trail guide from its website, which provides detailed information about dozens of nearby walks and hikes.
Although no longer a sleepy town, Farmington has several hotels for weary riders. You'll find the Hyatt Place near Farmington Station Park's outdoor mall and a variety of dining options within walking distance. The Hampton Inn and Suites has hundreds of five-star reviews and is a short drive to Francisco's Mexican Grill (a popular local joint), the historic Davis County Memorial Courthouse, and the Hector C. Haight house, the latter two of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. If you're towing an RV or bringing a tent, Lagoon's campsite has hookups available and easy access to the park. Moreover, campers also get discounts on day passes to the theme park.