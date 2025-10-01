California's Best-Kept Secret County Is A Gorgeous Locale With Vibrant Fall Foliage And Scenic Coastal Views
If you think you can't go leaf-peeping in California, think again. Even though the leaves of the evergreen palm trees aren't subject to change in the fall, there are a bounty of places to experience the best autumn views in California. South of Los Angeles and hidden in the mountains, Julian flourishes with fall foliage and apple orchards. Farther north, Hope Valley is a tucked-away destination near Lake Tahoe where sweeping mountain views meet autumn hues. Meanwhile, on the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County offers a vibrant tapestry of sand, sea, and autumn leaves.
Sitting roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo County spans about 3,300 square miles of land and includes some of the Golden State's most treasured coastal towns, such as Pismo Beach, San Simeon, and, of course, its namesake, San Luis Obispo. From natural reserves with towering oak trees to beachside state parks where butterfly migrations blend perfectly with the changing leaves, the opportunities for leaf-peeping are as wide and varied as the sea in San Luis Obispo County.
Plan your autumnal escape to San Luis Obispo County
If you're flying into California, you can land at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to start your journey north, or Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) if you prefer traveling from the south. Either way, you'll get an eyeful of scenic coastal beauty along California's striking beach-and-city-lined coastal route, Highway 101.
About 10 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo – a California city known for its historic downtown, outdoor coastal adventures, and wine scene – Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve promises an abundance of autumn beauty from late October through November. Residing along ancient sand dunes and shaded by mossy trees, the reserve comes alive in the fall when the leaves of its centuries-old oaks change color. Covering 90 acres, its enchanting landscape offers the perfect backdrop for a scenic fall hike. The Oak Trail is the main route, stretching 1.3 miles through the park and passing over an idyllic wooden bridge beneath canopies of colorful oak trees. For a longer hike, the Los Osos Loop Trail extends 2.2 miles through the woodlands.
If watching butterflies flutter among the falling leaves sounds like a dream come true, travel about 3 miles west to the Monarch Preserve in Los Osos. From October to March, thousands of monarch butterflies migrate to the region, clustering in eucalyptus trees in brilliant shades of orange and black that complement the autumn leaves. The grove is open from dawn to dusk, offering a fairytale-like setting for a seasonal stroll. You can also visit the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach, which boasts its own butterfly population and fall foliage displays along magnificent coastal views.
Explore gorgeous estates and apple orchards bursting with fall foliage
Regardless of the time of year, if you're in San Luis Obispo County, it would be a mistake to pass up a visit to Hearst Castle. Perched atop the Santa Lucia Mountains in San Simeon, the palatial manor was envisioned by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst in the early 20th century and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean along with rooms steeped in Gilded Age glamour. In the fall, the estate's lush gardens are bursting with seasonal colors. The castle and grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can book a tour online in advance to explore the estate in all its autumnal glory.
If you plan to stay in San Luis Obispo during your autumn retreat, consider checking into The Madonna Inn. One of the kitschiest motels in California, the inn stuns with its whimsical rooms, decorated in shades as vivid as fall leaves. On the first Saturday of October, you can embrace the season with Oktoberfest at the Alex Madonna Expo adjacent to the hotel, featuring German cuisine, beer, and festivities that are perfect for enjoying the fall. About 6 miles south of the Madonna Inn, SLO Creek Farms promises a bushel of fun with U-pick organic apples and a wonderland of fall foliage spanning 14 idyllic acres.