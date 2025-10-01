California's Best-Kept Secret County Is A Gorgeous Locale With Vibrant Fall Foliage And Scenic Coastal Views

If you're flying into California, you can land at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to start your journey north, or Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) if you prefer traveling from the south. Either way, you'll get an eyeful of scenic coastal beauty along California's striking beach-and-city-lined coastal route, Highway 101.

About 10 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo – a California city known for its historic downtown, outdoor coastal adventures, and wine scene – Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve promises an abundance of autumn beauty from late October through November. Residing along ancient sand dunes and shaded by mossy trees, the reserve comes alive in the fall when the leaves of its centuries-old oaks change color. Covering 90 acres, its enchanting landscape offers the perfect backdrop for a scenic fall hike. The Oak Trail is the main route, stretching 1.3 miles through the park and passing over an idyllic wooden bridge beneath canopies of colorful oak trees. For a longer hike, the Los Osos Loop Trail extends 2.2 miles through the woodlands.

If watching butterflies flutter among the falling leaves sounds like a dream come true, travel about 3 miles west to the Monarch Preserve in Los Osos. From October to March, thousands of monarch butterflies migrate to the region, clustering in eucalyptus trees in brilliant shades of orange and black that complement the autumn leaves. The grove is open from dawn to dusk, offering a fairytale-like setting for a seasonal stroll. You can also visit the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach, which boasts its own butterfly population and fall foliage displays along magnificent coastal views.