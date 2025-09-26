This Famous Boulevard In LA's Venice Beach Transforms Into A Foodie Paradise Once A Month
Trying to keep up with the Venice Beach scene may as well be an Olympic sport. With its scenic canals and waterways that are lined with colorful homes and charming bridges, this must-see L.A. neighborhood is overflowing with amenities and attractions. Its most famous boulevard, Abbot Kinney, is a prime example of this — between the stylish boutiques, eclectic galleries, and the latest viral eateries, it's easy to lose track of time here. There is, however, a right time to visit this 1-mile-long hotspot, especially if you're a certified foodie. The first Friday of every month, Abbot Kinney throws a feast for the senses, where all kinds of food trucks pull up to share delightful bites with gourmands.
The gorgeous Venice Beach is one of the most filmed in the world, so it comes as no surprise that First Fridays take place here. Once a month, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the palm tree-lined boulevard makes extra room for food trucks that stretch as far as the eye can see. The lineup is ever-changing, with a variety of fare such as Mexican, Thai, Japanese, Lebanese, Italian, and more. From sweet to savory and everything in between, your snack safari starts here.
While you can check the roster ahead of time on the official website, the experience is better with a little mystery in the air. The best part about First Friday's rotating list is that you have the chance to experiment with new flavors — think ribeye steak and scallops from Kyoto Hibachi, Beirut bowl and lentil falafel from Pickles and Peas, and sea candy poke bowl from Feisty Fish Poke. If you're only in Venice for a day, this is the perfect opportunity to relish the diverse cuisines that make the City of Angels a top-rated food destination.
What to expect at Abbot Kinney's First Fridays
From beaches to vibes, Venice Beach exudes that chic European charm, and food just makes it all the more iconic. While the food trucks prepare to serve locals and visitors, you can check out the specialty stores for unique finds. After getting your art fix and treating yourself to retail therapy, it's time to embark on a food tour across food cultures — if you've been here before, you'll come across your go-tos, as well as new favorites.
8e8 Thai has been making its rounds in Abbot Kinney for a while now, with gluten-free veggie pad thai, pineapple fried rice, and spicy drunken noodles. Kogi BBQ is another longstanding crowd-pleaser that's often present on First Fridays. Serving up fusion tacos with a Korean twist, this community staple is home to the world-famous short rib taco, kimchi quesadilla, and spicy pork burrito. Cousins Maine Lobster is a must-have, too — its signature Maine roll is stuffed with chilled lobster and mayo, and it's bound to please all seafood fanatics.
Chicken sandwich lovers should check out the divine crispiness available at Love Bird. Order the Farmbird, which comes with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and herb mayo. Or, if you can handle a bit of spice, the Firebird will hit the spot. Be on the lookout for El Churro Panzon's and Sure Good Soft Serve's trucks, because you can't go without dessert at the end. Hollywood may get a lot of things wrong about visiting Los Angeles, but Venice Beach is just as lively in real life, especially during First Friday.