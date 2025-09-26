This Famous Boulevard In LA's Venice Beach Transforms Into A Foodie Paradise Once A Month

Trying to keep up with the Venice Beach scene may as well be an Olympic sport. With its scenic canals and waterways that are lined with colorful homes and charming bridges, this must-see L.A. neighborhood is overflowing with amenities and attractions. Its most famous boulevard, Abbot Kinney, is a prime example of this — between the stylish boutiques, eclectic galleries, and the latest viral eateries, it's easy to lose track of time here. There is, however, a right time to visit this 1-mile-long hotspot, especially if you're a certified foodie. The first Friday of every month, Abbot Kinney throws a feast for the senses, where all kinds of food trucks pull up to share delightful bites with gourmands.

The gorgeous Venice Beach is one of the most filmed in the world, so it comes as no surprise that First Fridays take place here. Once a month, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the palm tree-lined boulevard makes extra room for food trucks that stretch as far as the eye can see. The lineup is ever-changing, with a variety of fare such as Mexican, Thai, Japanese, Lebanese, Italian, and more. From sweet to savory and everything in between, your snack safari starts here.

While you can check the roster ahead of time on the official website, the experience is better with a little mystery in the air. The best part about First Friday's rotating list is that you have the chance to experiment with new flavors — think ribeye steak and scallops from Kyoto Hibachi, Beirut bowl and lentil falafel from Pickles and Peas, and sea candy poke bowl from Feisty Fish Poke. If you're only in Venice for a day, this is the perfect opportunity to relish the diverse cuisines that make the City of Angels a top-rated food destination.