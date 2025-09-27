The Uncomfortable Issue With Amtrak's High-Speed Train, According To Some Of The First Riders

When Amtrak announced the release of a new high-speed train, the NextGen Acela, many travelers were excited. After all, a majority of Americans agree that long-distance train travel is the best kind of transportation to take. But now that America's fastest new passenger trains have hit the tracks, riders are raising an unexpected issue: Some say that the seats are uncomfortable, even in first class.

There's a lot to praise about the NextGen Acela. It can reach high speeds of up to 160 mph and contains 82 more seats per train than the original Acela, meaning each train can carry more passengers. Plus, there are amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, personal power outlets, reading lights, and a winged headrest for added privacy. When the NextGen Acela began service on August 27, 2025, Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement, "Acela is synonymous with American high-speed trains, and today marks a new era of next-generation service," adding, "The future of high-speed rail starts now."

However, while Amtrak marketing materials tout ergonomic seats and a more comfortable journey overall, some early riders on the NextGen Acela disagree. One Reddit train enthusiast even wrote, "The seats are horrible... It's as if they were never actually tested by real people."