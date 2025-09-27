The US State With The Biggest Gold Deposits Is A Desert Gem With Stunning Views And An Iconic City

It was 1848, and one James Marshall was overseeing the construction of a river flue in the little town of Coloma. The story goes that a glinting piece of something in the water caught his eye. He stooped to collect it, and was sure: Gold. It's the moment that kick-started the American Gold Rush and resulted in a flood of people moving west. Coloma is now hailed as California's best river town, with whitewater rapids that'll blow your socks off. But — over 170 years after Marshall's moment of discovery — gold fever is still very much alive in the greater USA, and there's one state that stands out from the crowd.

Cue Nevada. This huge cut-out of the country has emerged as the top gold-producing territory. Yep, according an annual report by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Battle Born state accounted for a whopping 70% of gold production in the United States in 2024, outstripping second-place Alaska by quite some margin. To put that into perspective, that's 70% of a whopping 160 tons of gold worth something like $12 billion.

That might come as a bit of a surprise — Nevada is known as the Silver State, after all. But there's an ace up the sleeve here, since Nevada is also the home of what's known as Carlin-type deposits. These are types of gold veins where tiny bits of the metal are mixed up with other rocks. Turns out they weren't great for pick-wielding prospectors but can prove highly economical for modern companies capable of constructing big, open-pit mines.