The US State With The Biggest Gold Deposits Is A Desert Gem With Stunning Views And An Iconic City
It was 1848, and one James Marshall was overseeing the construction of a river flue in the little town of Coloma. The story goes that a glinting piece of something in the water caught his eye. He stooped to collect it, and was sure: Gold. It's the moment that kick-started the American Gold Rush and resulted in a flood of people moving west. Coloma is now hailed as California's best river town, with whitewater rapids that'll blow your socks off. But — over 170 years after Marshall's moment of discovery — gold fever is still very much alive in the greater USA, and there's one state that stands out from the crowd.
Cue Nevada. This huge cut-out of the country has emerged as the top gold-producing territory. Yep, according an annual report by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Battle Born state accounted for a whopping 70% of gold production in the United States in 2024, outstripping second-place Alaska by quite some margin. To put that into perspective, that's 70% of a whopping 160 tons of gold worth something like $12 billion.
That might come as a bit of a surprise — Nevada is known as the Silver State, after all. But there's an ace up the sleeve here, since Nevada is also the home of what's known as Carlin-type deposits. These are types of gold veins where tiny bits of the metal are mixed up with other rocks. Turns out they weren't great for pick-wielding prospectors but can prove highly economical for modern companies capable of constructing big, open-pit mines.
Nevada's gold comes in many forms
Although there are a few Carlin-type gold deposits in China, Canada, and Sweden, Nevada lays claim to the majority on Earth. Dang it, they were even named after the little town of Carlin, NV. So, to steal a phrase, there's definitely gold in them hills. Problem is, mining Carlin deposits isn't really for the amateur prospector looking for a bit of fun. It involves all sorts of nifty things, like roasting the ore and artificial oxidation. Not a feat for your average Joe with just a pan, a pickaxe, and a metal detector in tow.
If that's you, it may be better to strike out west to California, where it's still possible to pan amid the swim holes and canyons of the South Yuba River State Park — less than 2 hours' drive from Reno. Also, bear in mind that Nevada has other, altogether different places you can go to seek your fortune. This is the land of neon-lit Las Vegas, after all, which may be the unhealthiest city in America, but comes with more casinos than you can shake a stack of poker chips at.
For other types of travelers, the real discovery here could be the wild backcountry. Nevada is one to take your breath away, both literally and figuratively. Ride the scenic byway through the Valley of Fire State Park and you'll be gasping at rust-red rock formations around each bend. Hit the trails of Red Rock Canyon to conquer the challenging hike to Turtlehead Peak for incredible lookout points above the badlands.