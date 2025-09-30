The Osteoporosis Medication Mistake Travelers Make Way Too Often
Staying active is one of the best ways to stave off degenerative diseases like osteoporosis. However, before embarking on a hiking adventure to strengthen your bones, ensure you've taken the necessary precautions and have sufficient medication for the trip. You also need to check that the ingredients are allowed at your destination, as even some over-the-counter medicines shouldn't be packed since they are forbidden in other countries. It's not always as simple as putting them in your suitcase, though. Some osteoporosis treatments, such as teriparatide and romosozumab (branded as Forteo and Evenity in the U.S.), need refrigeration to remain effective. Others, like abaloparatide, also known as Tymlos, must be stored in a refrigerator, but, once opened, can be kept at room temperature for up to 30 days.
Travel is still possible, but you need to be prepared. "You need a cool bag that says it is for travelling with medications, and that will keep the medication cool between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius," explains Vivienne, a registered nurse on the U.K.'s Royal Osteoporosis Society Bone Matters YouTube vlog. That's about 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
So, what are the tips and tricks for packing temperature-sensitive medication? Just as you shouldn't store these medications on fridge doors (the opening and closing cause the temperature to fluctuate the most), you'll need to ensure your travel cooling bag is designed to maintain a stable temperature until you can store them in a refrigerator again. Here's what to check for.
How to pack osteoporosis medication
If you need a travel cooler for keeping medicines, take into account the maximum amount of time the container maintains its temperature. 4AllFamily specializes in TSA-approved medical cooling containers, specifically designed for temperature-sensitive injectables. Similar to a vacuum thermos, these containers can keep the temperature stable for as long as 72 hours, depending on the model. In addition to cold gel packs, some models use USB power cables to charge and work like a tiny refrigerator. Remember to keep temperature-sensitive medicines cool, but never frozen, making sure to separate them from freeze packs when traveling. You'll want to check the specs of your medicine, but the 4AllFamily Explorer can hold two units of Forteo and seven Tymlos injections.
Prescription medicines are among the exemptions for the TSA's 3-1-1 rule on flying with liquids. It's always a smart idea to keep the instructions and bring along the original prescription with your doctor's signature and letterhead, just in case you get any questions. Packing any needed medications the right way also means keeping them in their original containers, including the packaging for light-sensitive medicines. Run through your checklist with your doctor before traveling. Justin McClanahan, an online moderator for MayoClinic.org, writes: "When I travel, I have medical vials and needles. I have a travel letter from my provider with their contact information on it. It is on a letterhead from Mayo Clinic. I don't think I've ever had my meds even looked at, but should they ever be, I know I have my bases covered."
Last but not least: Don't forget your medical and travel insurance. If you run into any delays or medical hiccups that affect you're travel plans, you'll be glad you are covered for the extra, unexpected expenses.