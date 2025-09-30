The Osteoporosis Medication Mistake Travelers Make Way Too Often

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Staying active is one of the best ways to stave off degenerative diseases like osteoporosis. However, before embarking on a hiking adventure to strengthen your bones, ensure you've taken the necessary precautions and have sufficient medication for the trip. You also need to check that the ingredients are allowed at your destination, as even some over-the-counter medicines shouldn't be packed since they are forbidden in other countries. It's not always as simple as putting them in your suitcase, though. Some osteoporosis treatments, such as teriparatide and romosozumab (branded as Forteo and Evenity in the U.S.), need refrigeration to remain effective. Others, like abaloparatide, also known as Tymlos, must be stored in a refrigerator, but, once opened, can be kept at room temperature for up to 30 days.

Travel is still possible, but you need to be prepared. "You need a cool bag that says it is for travelling with medications, and that will keep the medication cool between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius," explains Vivienne, a registered nurse on the U.K.'s Royal Osteoporosis Society Bone Matters YouTube vlog. That's about 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

So, what are the tips and tricks for packing temperature-sensitive medication? Just as you shouldn't store these medications on fridge doors (the opening and closing cause the temperature to fluctuate the most), you'll need to ensure your travel cooling bag is designed to maintain a stable temperature until you can store them in a refrigerator again. Here's what to check for.