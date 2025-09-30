Avoid Making This One Costly Cell Phone Mistake When Traveling Abroad

There are lots of surprise costs you can encounter when traveling abroad. Airport conversion fees, hotel resort fees, and credit card transaction fees can eat into your budget, but the one that catches travelers off guard again and again is cell phone roaming. International roaming charges are the fees your phone company adds when you connect to a foreign carrier for calls, texts, or data. Unless your plan includes coverage, every notification, search, or app update can cost far more than you expect.

The annoying part is that you don't even notice it happening. As soon as you land, when you hurriedly go to turn off airplane mode, your phone will automatically connect to the strongest signal and provider. And if you have your mobile data toggled on by default, mail syncing, cloud backups, and app refreshes can all keep running even when you're not actively using your device. It doesn't take hours of streaming to build a huge bill. A few minutes on maps or video calling family can be enough to push charges into the hundreds (or even higher).

For people used to unlimited data at home, the shock can be severe. Cases of travelers returning home to bills in the thousands are not uncommon. What feels like routine phone use — scrolling social media, navigating, or posting photos — can quickly become the single most expensive part of the trip.