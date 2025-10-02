Texas' Most Bat-Filled Cave Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

The best time to visit the bats is in the summer, when the baby bat pups start learning to fly. In June, the mothers each have a single pup and tuck the babies together along the cave walls in clusters. Toward the end of July, the babies practice flying and echolocation, eventually making the treacherous journey from their safe clusters to the wide-open sky. These first journeys are dangerous, and only half of the pups born in this cave manage to survive their first year. The lucky survivors get to seasonally migrate to Mexico before coming back the next year to make more pups.

A few hours before sunset, visitors to Bracken Cave will see millions of bats come pouring out of the sinkhole and take to the sky to eat their body weight's worth of insects. The sound of flapping wings is so loud that it sounds more like rushing water than a cloud of flying mammals. There are several viewing platforms throughout the park where guests can watch the bats take flight, a process that can take over four hours because there are so many.

The Bracken Cave Preserve has more to offer than just the bats. This 1,521-acre preserve is home to a plethora of native Texas species, including the endangered golden-cheeked warbler. There are butterfly gardens, meadows of wildflowers, and plenty of walking paths to casually explore the preserve in the daylight. The area is entirely within the Edwards Aquifer, which provides drinking water to over 2 million Texas residents. The state of Texas also has several other memorable nature spots for tourists to explore, such as the Big Thicket National Preserve, full of cypress trees and diverse wildlife.