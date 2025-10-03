Halfway Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is Tennessee's 'Friendly City' With A Lovely Downtown And Outdoor Fun

Athens' memorable downtown features authentic architecture and quaint storefronts that perfectly showcase its rich history. Embark on a journey to the past with the When Walls Talk historic walking tour. This self-guided tour will take you to 32 different spots around downtown Athens where you can immerse yourself in the area's history. In a similar vein, the city unveiled the Patterns of the Past Quilt Trail in 2024. This is another walking tour that'll take you to many of the same places as the historic tour, but with a focus on local artists and the historical significance behind quilt squares. You can find these beautiful quilt squares displayed on buildings all around downtown. Downtown Athens is also decorated with a few beautiful murals, so make some time to stop and admire them while walking or driving around town.

If you're in the mood for some shopping, downtown Athens is home to several cute boutiques and antique stores. Check out Thistle Cottage Mercantile to find antiques and unique, handmade items, or mosey down the street to Greeks Bearing Gifts to find the perfect gifts for those special people in your life. And when you need a break from shopping, downtown Athens boasts a variety of restaurants, from Mama Bertha's Taqueria to Spice Queen's Thai Food to the Open Door Cafe sports pub. But don't forget about dessert! Every summer, Athens puts on the Tennessee Scoop Loop, a partnership between seven ice cream shops in town, including the Mayfield Dairy Farm, which Times Magazine named World's Best Ice Cream back in 1981. You can pick up an ice cream passport at any shop, get it stamped at each location, and win an ice cream-themed prize.