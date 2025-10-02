The Top Lookout In Tennessee Is A Thrilling Smoky Mountain Adventure Destination With Lofty Bridges And Trails

There are a lot of ways to experience the mountains. Some like to chalk up and head to world-renowned rock climbing destinations like those in Idaho. Others prefer slow, easy-going hikes like those on Vermont's Mount Mansfield. But if you're in Tennessee, one of the best ways to experience the mountains is by taking a thrilling scenic chairlift ride to Crockett Summit, the state's top lookout spot with trails and sweeping views of the Smoky Mountains courtesy of Gatlinburg SkyPark.

Nestled on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's northern border, charming Gatlinburg is a gateway to a slew of outdoor activities that include skiing, trail hiking, and white-water rafting. It's also where altitude junkies board the iconic yellow chairs of Gatlinburg SkyPark's SkyLift, anticipating the thought of being whisked 1,800 feet high — Instagram-worthy views of valleys and forests surround you from all sides — before being deposited at the top of Crockett Mountain. If there's anything to regret about the experience, it's that the thrilling ride only lasts 10 minutes. But the views from the top? Absolutely worth it, if the Gatlinburg SkyLift's 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Tripadvisor is anything to go by.

But the adventure doesn't stop once you've alighted the SkyDeck — in fact, you're just getting started. This amphitheater deck, complete with cascading waterfalls and bear sculptures, is the perfect spot to drink in the postcard-perfect mountain ranges of the Smoky Mountains, America's most visited national park. Then, deep breaths and prayers of courage must be uttered before conquering the SkyBridge, North America's longest pedestrian cable bridge. As if being suspended 150 feet in the air and crossing the lofty bridge the length of two football fields wasn't enough, know that the middle of the bridge gives way to a 30-foot-long glass-bottomed portion.