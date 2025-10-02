The Top Lookout In Tennessee Is A Thrilling Smoky Mountain Adventure Destination With Lofty Bridges And Trails
There are a lot of ways to experience the mountains. Some like to chalk up and head to world-renowned rock climbing destinations like those in Idaho. Others prefer slow, easy-going hikes like those on Vermont's Mount Mansfield. But if you're in Tennessee, one of the best ways to experience the mountains is by taking a thrilling scenic chairlift ride to Crockett Summit, the state's top lookout spot with trails and sweeping views of the Smoky Mountains courtesy of Gatlinburg SkyPark.
Nestled on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's northern border, charming Gatlinburg is a gateway to a slew of outdoor activities that include skiing, trail hiking, and white-water rafting. It's also where altitude junkies board the iconic yellow chairs of Gatlinburg SkyPark's SkyLift, anticipating the thought of being whisked 1,800 feet high — Instagram-worthy views of valleys and forests surround you from all sides — before being deposited at the top of Crockett Mountain. If there's anything to regret about the experience, it's that the thrilling ride only lasts 10 minutes. But the views from the top? Absolutely worth it, if the Gatlinburg SkyLift's 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Tripadvisor is anything to go by.
But the adventure doesn't stop once you've alighted the SkyDeck — in fact, you're just getting started. This amphitheater deck, complete with cascading waterfalls and bear sculptures, is the perfect spot to drink in the postcard-perfect mountain ranges of the Smoky Mountains, America's most visited national park. Then, deep breaths and prayers of courage must be uttered before conquering the SkyBridge, North America's longest pedestrian cable bridge. As if being suspended 150 feet in the air and crossing the lofty bridge the length of two football fields wasn't enough, know that the middle of the bridge gives way to a 30-foot-long glass-bottomed portion.
Beyond the SkyLift, SkyPark holds a wealth of attractions
The iconic yellow chairs that have been carrying tourists to Gatlinburg's heights were the vision of Everett Kircher, who had made a name for himself in the ski business. After securing a lease on the mountain behind a Gatlinburg local's property, Kircher imported an entire ski lift from California to Tennessee. Since 1954, the chairlifts have gone through four iterations: The original single-passenger seats were upgraded to doubles, then replaced completely in the '80s. Following the necessary park renovations after the 2016 wildfires, the lift seats were updated to seat three people.
For a park that's been around for decades, Gatlinburg SkyPark doesn't dwell on nostalgia but instead keeps reaching for new heights. The park has expanded with Clayton's Landing, an expansive 10,000-square-foot tiered viewing deck with restaurants and dining areas. Open year-round, Clayton's Landing has a covered half-moon pavilion that offers shade in the summer and a fire pit and glider chairs for winter visits. And if you want your feet firmly on the ground, tackle the SkyTrail for 1.5 miles of slopes and pathways that unfold in three parts: an elevated wooden boardwalk, a challenging rope bridge that climbs up to the Tulip Tower, and finally a natural pathway that hugs the hillside.
Gatlinburg SkyPark single-visit tickets cost $37.95 for adults and $23.95 for children (as of this writing). Add $10 more and you get the SkyPass for a full day of unlimited access (yes, you can ride the SkyLift all you want). The Park makes for a lovely, adventure-filled day trip from nearby Knoxville, a town known for its bustling downtown market square, though it's totally understandable that thrill-seekers would make the 222-mile drive from Nashville to make a weekend out of it.