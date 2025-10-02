Between Newark And Syracuse Is New York's Under-The-Radar Village With Hudson Valley Charm And Parks

New York's Hudson Valley is full of charming towns and villages that draw travelers from nearby cities who are seeking a peaceful weekend away. You might have heard of popular Hudson Valley vacation destinations like Beacon, with its flea markets and quirky shops, and Hudson, with its postcard beauty and trendy cafes. But don't miss the under-the-radar town of New Windsor, home to several charming state and local parks, as well as one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks.

New Windsor is just 55 miles north of New York City, making it an easy trip by train. Simply take the Metro North train: Either the Port Jervis Line to Salisbury Mills or the Hudson Line to Beacon. Both stops are about a 15-minute Uber ride from New Windsor, or you can take the Beacon ferry to Newburgh. The Shortline bus service is another option. Of course, you can also drive since New Windsor is a little less than two hours from NYC by car. The drive isn't bad even if you aren't coming from NYC. New Windsor is about a one and a half-hour drive from Newark and a three and a half-hour drive from Syracuse. For those staying overnight, there are two hotels in New Windsor (a Red Roof Inn & Suites and a Homewood Suites by Hilton) as well as AirBNBs and many options in other Hudson Valley towns nearby.