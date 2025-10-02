Between Newark And Syracuse Is New York's Under-The-Radar Village With Hudson Valley Charm And Parks
New York's Hudson Valley is full of charming towns and villages that draw travelers from nearby cities who are seeking a peaceful weekend away. You might have heard of popular Hudson Valley vacation destinations like Beacon, with its flea markets and quirky shops, and Hudson, with its postcard beauty and trendy cafes. But don't miss the under-the-radar town of New Windsor, home to several charming state and local parks, as well as one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks.
New Windsor is just 55 miles north of New York City, making it an easy trip by train. Simply take the Metro North train: Either the Port Jervis Line to Salisbury Mills or the Hudson Line to Beacon. Both stops are about a 15-minute Uber ride from New Windsor, or you can take the Beacon ferry to Newburgh. The Shortline bus service is another option. Of course, you can also drive since New Windsor is a little less than two hours from NYC by car. The drive isn't bad even if you aren't coming from NYC. New Windsor is about a one and a half-hour drive from Newark and a three and a half-hour drive from Syracuse. For those staying overnight, there are two hotels in New Windsor (a Red Roof Inn & Suites and a Homewood Suites by Hilton) as well as AirBNBs and many options in other Hudson Valley towns nearby.
Enjoy New Windsor's charming parks
Don't go to New Windsor without visiting Storm King Art Center. This 500-acre outdoor museum is considered one of the best sculpture parks in the world. Take your time walking around the grounds and viewing large-scale sculptures by celebrated artists like Louise Bourgeoise, Isamu Noguchi, and Maya Lin. Many of the pieces either incorporate or alter the natural landscape. For example, "Fallen Sky" by Sarah Sze takes the form of a fragmented mirror set into a hill, reflecting the sky above.
The town is also home to Schunnemunk State Park, a 3,300-acre state park with over 20 miles of trails. Hike up Schunnemunk Mountain and you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Hudson Valley. One AllTrails reviewer calls it "relentless but rewarding." Prefer a less strenuous hike? The Meadow Loop offers views of forests and meadows and is a popular spot for hikers who want to bring their dogs. And of course, New Windsor also has several smaller town parks that are great for a quick stop or a picnic.
Look out for New Windsor's restaurants and historic sites
New Windsor has dozens of restaurants within its borders to keep traveling foodies happy. On TripAdvisor, the most popular eateries include Citrus Restaurant, serving both Indian and Thai meals. No city would be complete without an Italian restaurant, like La Casa Vicina, with delicious pastas and seafood. And check out the Greek spot Icaros for delicious gyros and spanakopita. Redditors recommend Mexican eatery Chapala Grill, with their popular margaritas. They also mentioned hearty restaurants like Brothers BBQ, serving po'boy sliders and brisket chopped cheese while Mina's Spanish Kitchen serves a fusion of Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, and other Latin American cuisines.
Besides eating, hiking, and looking at art, New Windsor has a few historic sites that might catch your interest. The National Purple Heart Hall Of Honor offers a sobering look at military history throughout the ages. You can also visit the New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, the site of George Washington's winter quarters — historic exhibits are on display as well as reconstructed cabins. If you visit from mid-April through October, you'll see costumed re-enactors giving demonstrations.