California's 'Old Grayback' Mountain Wilderness Is A Scenic Destination To Admire Unspoiled Fall Foliage

Southern California's forests are spread across a marvelous patchwork of mountains, canyons, and desert edges, home to delightful hiking opportunities like the scenic trail to Heart Rock Waterfall in the San Bernardino Mountains. A towering star of this region is San Gorgonio Peak (which locals used to call "Old Grayback"), California's tallest point south of the Sierra Nevada. You can venture up the tall mountain for unmatched views by way of the tough Vivian Creek Trail, though there are lots of picturesque lookouts in the mountain's encompassing area, designated as the San Gorgonio Wilderness. Made up of a variety of deciduous trees and home to California's southernmost aspen grove, the wilderness, with its multitude of trails, is particularly photogenic in the fall.

The San Gorgonio Wilderness comprises 81 miles of trails, including a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail, a popular yet deadly West Coast trail. It also has 24 free backcountry campsites and many more reservable sites at the San Gorgonio Campground. Whether you plan on staying overnight or coming to hike for the day, the wilderness is a pristine place to witness fall's glorious palette.

You'll get the best views at the aspen grove, located about 0.5 miles in on the Aspen Grove Trail. It might be a surprise to find aspens here, since they thrive in cooler regions, but the San Gorgonio Wilderness has a cooler climate than you might come to expect compared to other parts of Southern California. In the fall, the aspens' leaves turn golden-yellow and sometimes red, their vibrant color typically peaking in the first half of October. Alongside aspens, you'll also see some black oaks, big leaf maples, and sycamores ornamenting the trails with fall color.