One Of The Smoky Mountains' Best Artificial Wonders Is A Fun-Loving Tennessee Recreation Lake To Swim And Fish

The Smoky Mountains boast 800 square miles of peaks, valleys, lakes, and rivers and are home to wonderful gems like serene wilderness escapes with hidden waterfalls. When Tennessee native Dolly Parton once waxed poetic about the gorgeous region, she remarked on how special the water features are, recalling that what made them special was how the water flows, how it sounds, and the way it feels when you submerge yourself. That's certainly true of this unique, locally-favored Smoky Mountain swimming hole, one of the various manmade lakes and reservoirs that you can find in the region: Douglas Lake. There are so many enjoyable things to do on this lake, it'll make your head spin. More than 1.7 million lakegoers flock to the 550-mile shoreline each year, undoubtedly for attractions such as swimming, fishing, and boating.

Douglas Lake winds through the foothills of the Smoky Mountains like a shimmering dragon. Getting to this sparkling lake paradise isn't difficult, as it has many access points from nearby towns like Sevierville 20 minutes away and Dandridge, which lies right on the lake's northern shore. It's about an hour's drive from the heart of Knoxville and McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. You can take a refreshing dip anywhere in the lake or get out on the water with a variety of watercrafts like kayaks, jet skis, and pontoons.