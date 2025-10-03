One Of The Smoky Mountains' Best Artificial Wonders Is A Fun-Loving Tennessee Recreation Lake To Swim And Fish
The Smoky Mountains boast 800 square miles of peaks, valleys, lakes, and rivers and are home to wonderful gems like serene wilderness escapes with hidden waterfalls. When Tennessee native Dolly Parton once waxed poetic about the gorgeous region, she remarked on how special the water features are, recalling that what made them special was how the water flows, how it sounds, and the way it feels when you submerge yourself. That's certainly true of this unique, locally-favored Smoky Mountain swimming hole, one of the various manmade lakes and reservoirs that you can find in the region: Douglas Lake. There are so many enjoyable things to do on this lake, it'll make your head spin. More than 1.7 million lakegoers flock to the 550-mile shoreline each year, undoubtedly for attractions such as swimming, fishing, and boating.
Douglas Lake winds through the foothills of the Smoky Mountains like a shimmering dragon. Getting to this sparkling lake paradise isn't difficult, as it has many access points from nearby towns like Sevierville 20 minutes away and Dandridge, which lies right on the lake's northern shore. It's about an hour's drive from the heart of Knoxville and McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. You can take a refreshing dip anywhere in the lake or get out on the water with a variety of watercrafts like kayaks, jet skis, and pontoons.
Join the fun on Douglas Lake
Interestingly, the Douglas Dam was constructed in just one year, from 1942 to 1943, and currently produces lots of reliable electricity. After taking a moment to admire the dam's swift construction and capabilities, head to one of its various marinas to get some wind in your hair. The Smoky Mountain Lakeside Resort and Marina rents kayaks and paddleboards by the hour, while Mountain Cove Marina rents pontoons on a half or full-day basis. Prices at Mountain Cove Marina are reasonable at $189 for a half day and $289 for a full day.
As Douglas Lake is teeming with largemouth bass, white bass, and crappie, anglers will also have a field day there. Spinnerbaits in white and Carolina-rigged lizards work well to catch black bass, while rooster tail lures, grubs, and small flies are good for catching white bass. Specific areas and best times to catch these fish vary, so consider booking a guide service to increase your chances. You can purchase a fishing license in advance online.
Swimming is the most natural way to enjoy the water at Douglas Lake and experience the special sensation that our beloved Dolly Parton mentioned. Since Hurricane Helene, Tennessee Valley Authority has worked tirelessly to clear debris from the lake's shores, making swimming in the water enjoyable. The lake has been described as clean and warm, and has even converted ocean lovers into lake lovers. On sunny days, the lake's sparkling surface glistens in emerald and sapphire. Similar to a dazzling water wonderland in North Carolina, the majestic Smoky Mountains paint the background at Douglas Lake, its beauty making it impossible to visit just once.
Stay overnight at Douglas Lake
There's nothing like pulling aside your tent flap first thing in the morning, inhaling a noseful of fresh mountain air, and surveying a bounty of nature's gifts. Camping at stays like Douglas Lake Camp, about 4.5 miles east of Dandridge, can get you that and more. The family-owned campground has electric hookups with water and sewer access, bathrooms, and showers. They have a general store with snacks, bait, and camping gear, plus a swimming pool, activity room, and two boat launches.
Douglas Headwater Campground is smaller, at 60 campsites— 54 of which have electricity and water. Located on the northwestern shore of Douglas Lake, it also provides four rustic tent sites, three bathhouses, one boat ramp, and a swim beach. Each campsite has a picnic table, and most of them have a fire pit.
Indoor types may prefer Lake Haven Cabin Rentals, which has a collection of fully-furnished modern cabins. For a taste of luxury while camping, try Waterscape Glamping Resort. Enjoy comforts there like king-sized beds, ensuite bathrooms, air conditioning, and decks with lakeside and forest views. Before you head to Douglas Lake, check the water levels, as they can rise by as much as 20 feet in one day. Access important information on current water levels and more with the TVA Lake Info App.