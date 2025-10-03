Tucked In The Heart Of Iowa's Great Lakes Is A Fast-Growing City With Thrift Shops, Trails, And Fun On The Water
Iowa may not be as much of a travel hub as states like New York or California, but its appeal is more understated — a genuine slice of the American heartland. In the state's northwest corner, the Iowa Great Lakes region offers a destination where the trails are verdant, the streets are charming, and the water is inviting. Spirit Lake is truly a place where you'll find your spirit by the lake. Just 10 minutes from Okoboji, a beach and theme park getaway that's wildly underrated, this Midwest escape is a year-round haven that caters to many interests. Whether you prefer adventures on foot, splashing in the water, or strolling by the downtown shops, Spirit Lake is among Iowa's healthiest and fastest-growing cities.
On the southern tip of Big Spirit Lake, the area was originally inhabited by the Dakota Sioux. The city was founded in 1856, after three brothers-in-law planned the layout of the settlement, and it was officially incorporated in 1879. The arrival of the railroad brought more people to the area, and with more lodging popping up by the lakefront, the community quickly evolved. Today, Spirit Lake blends its lakeside atmosphere with lush green spaces and modern amenities.
Flying in, the closest airport is Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), about a 90-minute drive away. If you're driving from Des Moines, it'll take you 3.5 hours by car; from Minneapolis, roughly three hours. The quaint, artsy town of Manning, about 2 hours and 15 minutes south, makes for a charming stop along the way. For lodging, you'll find familiar chains such as Ramada, Super 8, and Travelodge by Wyndham. Alternatively, book a waterfront stay at Big Spirit Resort or rough it out at Cenla Campground.
Give pre-loved items new life at Spirit Lake's thrift shops
Economizing with elegance is easy in Spirit Lake, thanks to the number of thrift stores that line its streets. Savvy shoppers can find budget-friendly fashion at Consignment Corner, the largest of its kind in northwest Iowa. From essentials like trench coats and jackets to suede boots and patterned bags, unique finds abound. Besides clothing, you can also purchase home decor and furniture, such as rocking chairs, tables, and cabinets. Keep shopping smart and thrifty at Timeless Consignments, where you'll score big savings on apparel, art, furniture, and more. You might even score a cute tea set, decorative pottery, or a secondhand designer bag.
For more high-quality goods at low prices, stop by Revive Consignment Co. Fashion-forward shoppers can browse sweaters with fun prints, knitted long-sleeved tops in bold colors, and boho-chic blouses. Home decor options include accent pillows, earth-toned vases, and floating mirrors. Spirit Lake Antique Mall is a one-stop shop for all things vintage, with more than 35 vendors offering antique jewelry, seasonal holiday decor, collectibles, kitchenware, and more. With its wide selection of retro goods, you can snag great deals with flair.
After a round of thrifting, a nice cup of coffee is a must. Make your way to BlackEarth Java for pumpkin chai, apple cider, chocolate almond royal brew, pistachio mocha bianca, and other delicious specialties. Treat yourself to a salted caramel eclair, cinnamon roll, or macarons while you're at it. The Well Coffeehouse and Eatery serves all the classics — cold brew, cappuccino, latte — along with sweet treats such as pumpkin pecan muffins and apple crumble pie. Iced matcha lovers can find their fix at Spice and Lemon Café, which pairs aesthetic drinks with cozy ambiance.
The great outdoors await from the trails to the water
Whenever you need solace in natural beauty, spend the day at the 80-acre Elinor Bedell State Park. Situated on the shores of East Okoboji Lake, it's a prime spot to camp, hike, and fish. Follow the Elinor Bedell Loop for a 1.1-mile circuit around the park. The trail winds past grasslands, colorful wildflowers, and lake vistas — and it's open to cyclists as well. East Okoboji Lake, a glacial lake spanning over 1,800 surface acres, is also ideal for boating and kayaking. Angles can catch black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, and other species.
Pikes Point State Park, on West Lake Okoboji, is another outdoor gem. At just 1.6 miles around, the park is small enough to loop in a single outing. When the sun gets hot, don your swimwear and take a cool dip in the water at the designated beach — or try your hand at scuba diving. Take advantage of the open spaces along the 5,684-acre Big Spirit Lake, such as Templar State Recreation Area, Hales Slough Wildlife Management Area, and Marble Beach State Recreation Area. Marble Beach features a 2.2-mile out-and-back trail from Kettleson Hogsback to the lake's northern shore.
Cast a line at Big Spirit Lake to catch yellow perch, white bass, walleye, and channel catfish. Wakeboarding, jet skiing, waterskiing, sailing, paddleboating, kayaking, and canoeing are popular activities here, with several places offering equipment rentals. Feeling a little adventurous? Take it up a notch with windsurfing and parasailing. If you can't get enough of this vibe, a little over an hour away is Storm Lake, one of Iowa's largest glacial lakes with camping, fishing, and outdoor fun.