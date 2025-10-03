Tucked In The Heart Of Iowa's Great Lakes Is A Fast-Growing City With Thrift Shops, Trails, And Fun On The Water

Iowa may not be as much of a travel hub as states like New York or California, but its appeal is more understated — a genuine slice of the American heartland. In the state's northwest corner, the Iowa Great Lakes region offers a destination where the trails are verdant, the streets are charming, and the water is inviting. Spirit Lake is truly a place where you'll find your spirit by the lake. Just 10 minutes from Okoboji, a beach and theme park getaway that's wildly underrated, this Midwest escape is a year-round haven that caters to many interests. Whether you prefer adventures on foot, splashing in the water, or strolling by the downtown shops, Spirit Lake is among Iowa's healthiest and fastest-growing cities.

On the southern tip of Big Spirit Lake, the area was originally inhabited by the Dakota Sioux. The city was founded in 1856, after three brothers-in-law planned the layout of the settlement, and it was officially incorporated in 1879. The arrival of the railroad brought more people to the area, and with more lodging popping up by the lakefront, the community quickly evolved. Today, Spirit Lake blends its lakeside atmosphere with lush green spaces and modern amenities.

Flying in, the closest airport is Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), about a 90-minute drive away. If you're driving from Des Moines, it'll take you 3.5 hours by car; from Minneapolis, roughly three hours. The quaint, artsy town of Manning, about 2 hours and 15 minutes south, makes for a charming stop along the way. For lodging, you'll find familiar chains such as Ramada, Super 8, and Travelodge by Wyndham. Alternatively, book a waterfront stay at Big Spirit Resort or rough it out at Cenla Campground.