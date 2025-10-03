North Carolina's Haunted Coastal Trail Explores The State's Intriguing Dark History And Ghostly Tales

The route kicks off in Kenansville, about 95 miles southwest of Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Make your first stop at the Country Squire Restaurant, Inn, & Winery, a 1960s haunt where dark decor collides with dark legends. The hotel's guest book is filled with page-turning paranormal accounts, including sightings of a ghostly woman in white. Some say the inn's deceased owner, Joe West, still floats around to keep an eerie eye on things. Dine with the dead in the restaurant, and sip with the spirits in The Tavern –- just beware of the phantom darts said to fly off the dartboard on their own.

Next up is New Bern. Though the charming North Carolina town is a walkable riverfront gem, it's also home to one of the state's most haunted inns: The Harvey. Dating to the 1790s, the historic inn's most frequent guest is a female apparition dressed in Victorian attire, often spotted wandering the second and third floors. Book a room, if you dare, and listen for phantom footsteps echoing through the halls at night.

After sleeping with the spirits, continue your journey north to the Great Dismal Swamp in South Mills. As legend has it, its mysterious waters are haunted by the "Lady of the Lake," a mournful spirit who lost her lover in the bogs years ago, and still searches for him in her sad, spectral form. Leaving the weeping whispers of the swamp, continue seaward to the Black Pelican Restaurant in Kitty Hawk. Situated in a former lifesaving station, it is said to be haunted by the former keeper, whose spirit appears in the dining room of the historic oceanfront eatery. After dinner, take a short drive south to Manteo to catch a flick at the Pioneer Theater -– the country's oldest family-run theater, dating to 1918 –- where a phantom projectionist is said to still run the show.