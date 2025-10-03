Texas' 'Rose Capital Of America' Is A Fast-Growing City With Gardens, Zoos, And A Vibrant Downtown Arts Scene

Because it's so big, Texas has a wide range of regional areas that feel distinct from one another. West Texas is much different than East Texas, and the Gulf Coast is unique compared to more inland areas. And if you head about 100 miles east of Dallas, you'll run into one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas and the second-best place to live in the state: Tyler.

On the map, Tyler is about halfway between Dallas and the swampy state park with one of Texas's largest freshwater lakes, Caddo Lake. It's also relatively close to the "regional hub for fun," the historic and artsy Texas town of Longview. But what makes Tyler such a strong contender for the best place to live in the Lone Star State?

Well, it has some incredible attractions, including the Caldwell Zoo and the vibrant downtown arts district. Tyler also has the unique distinction of being the "Rose Capital of America," which makes it the perfect attraction for horticulture fans. Overall, if you want to visit a thriving Texas city but want to avoid the crowds of spots like Houston or Austin, Tyler should be at the top of your travel list.