Texas' 'Rose Capital Of America' Is A Fast-Growing City With Gardens, Zoos, And A Vibrant Downtown Arts Scene
Because it's so big, Texas has a wide range of regional areas that feel distinct from one another. West Texas is much different than East Texas, and the Gulf Coast is unique compared to more inland areas. And if you head about 100 miles east of Dallas, you'll run into one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas and the second-best place to live in the state: Tyler.
On the map, Tyler is about halfway between Dallas and the swampy state park with one of Texas's largest freshwater lakes, Caddo Lake. It's also relatively close to the "regional hub for fun," the historic and artsy Texas town of Longview. But what makes Tyler such a strong contender for the best place to live in the Lone Star State?
Well, it has some incredible attractions, including the Caldwell Zoo and the vibrant downtown arts district. Tyler also has the unique distinction of being the "Rose Capital of America," which makes it the perfect attraction for horticulture fans. Overall, if you want to visit a thriving Texas city but want to avoid the crowds of spots like Houston or Austin, Tyler should be at the top of your travel list.
Enjoy life in Tyler by visiting the roses, zoo, and more
When you think of Texas towns and cities, roses don't necessarily come to mind. So, why has Tyler been crowned the "rose capital?" It all started in 1879 with the first sale of roses in the city. From there, Tyler became a central hub for growing and shipping rose bushes, with nurseries sending as many as 20 million plants every year. Today, the rose business has shrunk, but Tyler still processes a third of the world's rose bushes, and the city is home to the largest municipal rose garden in the United States. At 14 acres, this garden holds over 300 rose varieties and tens of thousands of individual bushes.
To see the roses in bloom, plan your visit in late May or October. However, the garden is beautiful all year round, and there are numerous murals throughout the city that showcase Tyler's rose-colored history and culture. The best places to spot these murals and public artworks are in Tyler's downtown district. Tyler City Square is in the heart of it all and allows you to explore different shops and restaurants within walking distance.
But roses and a walkable downtown are not the only reasons to add Tyler to your travel bucket list. For family-friendly fun, Caldwell Zoo is a fantastic option, not only because of its diverse animal selection but also because it hosts public events throughout the year. Or, if you visit at the end of September, you can participate in the East Texas State Fair, held in Tyler. Discovery Science Center offers educational fun for all ages, and Fun Forest Park has a pool with water slides, a splash pad, and a playground. Tyler actually has many fabulous parks featuring all kinds of outdoor activities and adventures.
Visit the lakes or the local restaurants in Tyler
The closest major airport to Tyler is also the one that takes the longest to walk across, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. That said, Tyler does have a regional airport, so if you can catch a smaller flight from Dallas, you can save yourself the roughly two-hour drive. Because Tyler is a relatively large city, it has numerous hotels and motels scattered throughout town for your convenience.
While the zoo, the rose garden, and the downtown area are true highlights, Tyler is also perfect for those who love water. The city has several small lakes within its borders. It's also close to other larger lakes, including Lake Tyler (both East and West), and Lake Palestine, which spans about 18 miles.
Tyler has a remarkable dining scene as well. Just within the downtown district are options like Rick's on the Square, featuring fresh seafood and high-end cuisine, and the decadent steakhouse, Prime 102. You can visit Iron + Ember BBQ for mouthwatering ribs and Heritage East for gourmet, social media-worthy dishes. Outside of downtown, hotspots include Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue, Loggins Family Restaurant, and Jumbo Seafood.