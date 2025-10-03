California's 'Carrot Capital Of The World' Is A Quiet Retirement Destination With Hot Springs And Golfing

If you're seeking sunshine, greenery, golf, and the chance to soak in natural hot springs, then there's one California destination you should visit. Situated about 125 miles east of the breathtaking sunsets of San Diego is the city of Holtville. With a population of nearly 6,000 people as of 2023, this peaceful destination is not only the perfect place to visit on vacation but a great location for your retirement years. The city has golfing, swimming, and tranquility, and, in addition to its hospitality and small-town charm, Holtville is also California's "Carrot Capital of the World."

That nickname is because the city has had a bountiful carrot harvest for years, and its carrot production is still going strong. The city hosts an event called the Holtville Annual Carrot Festival every February to celebrate its reputation. The agricultural, multi-day festival is a joyous occasion which includes activities the whole family can enjoy, including carnival games, rides, a parade, and many food vendors. There is also a crowning of the Carrot Queen, as well as the Citizen of the Year. The festival began in 1947 after the then-secretary manager of the Chamber of Commerce saw that the city was shipping more carrots in one season than anywhere else in the U.S. To celebrate this milestone, the city initiated the first Carrot Carnival, which was subsequently turned into the Carrot Festival still celebrated today.

If you're wanting to travel to Holtville, your best bet is to fly into Palm Springs International Airport, which is about 110 miles from the city. Then, book a rental car for the two-hour drive. Alternatively, head to Holtville from San Diego, also a two-hour drive away.