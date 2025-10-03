California's 'Carrot Capital Of The World' Is A Quiet Retirement Destination With Hot Springs And Golfing
If you're seeking sunshine, greenery, golf, and the chance to soak in natural hot springs, then there's one California destination you should visit. Situated about 125 miles east of the breathtaking sunsets of San Diego is the city of Holtville. With a population of nearly 6,000 people as of 2023, this peaceful destination is not only the perfect place to visit on vacation but a great location for your retirement years. The city has golfing, swimming, and tranquility, and, in addition to its hospitality and small-town charm, Holtville is also California's "Carrot Capital of the World."
That nickname is because the city has had a bountiful carrot harvest for years, and its carrot production is still going strong. The city hosts an event called the Holtville Annual Carrot Festival every February to celebrate its reputation. The agricultural, multi-day festival is a joyous occasion which includes activities the whole family can enjoy, including carnival games, rides, a parade, and many food vendors. There is also a crowning of the Carrot Queen, as well as the Citizen of the Year. The festival began in 1947 after the then-secretary manager of the Chamber of Commerce saw that the city was shipping more carrots in one season than anywhere else in the U.S. To celebrate this milestone, the city initiated the first Carrot Carnival, which was subsequently turned into the Carrot Festival still celebrated today.
If you're wanting to travel to Holtville, your best bet is to fly into Palm Springs International Airport, which is about 110 miles from the city. Then, book a rental car for the two-hour drive. Alternatively, head to Holtville from San Diego, also a two-hour drive away.
Hot springs and golfing in Holtville
When vacationing, it's rare to find a destination full of hot springs. Maybe you've already seen the Travertine Hot Springs hiding in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains or the best hot springs hotels across America, but Holtville is home to hot springs that are an absolute must-visit when traveling to this gem of a city. Rated as the second-best thing to do in Holtville by Tripadvisor, this public oasis full of naturally heated bodies of water is free for visitors to see and swim in. At Old Fogey Hot Springs off Evan Hewes Highway, visitors can enjoy the two concrete pools on site as well as a cooler lagoon which are fed by natural geothermal water. The surrounding palm trees provide scenic beauty to the hot springs, despite the land being affected by a 2020 fire. Camping is available in the Hot Springs Long-term Visitor Area for a fee.
Ranked by WorldAtlas as one of the best Southern California towns for retirees, Holtville is specifically fitting for those who are seeking a friendly community with outdoor destinations like Holt Park, a lovely green space in the center of town with a gazebo and picnic tables. The space also has events like the annual Christmas in the Park, which includes hot chocolate, music, and various vendors on the site. Retirees and visitors should try golfing at the Barbara Worth Country Club, home to a fantastic 18-hole course. Constructed in 1927, the course was designed to be a destination for escape and relaxation. While it is certainly a scenic and tranquil environment, it is also quite a challenging course, considered to be one of the hardest championship courses in the Southwest.
Where to eat and stay in Holtville
When you're in Holtville, you're about 130 miles from the foodie and beach paradise of Tijuana, but in this city you'll still find plenty of great places to eat. D'Lupita's is ranked as one of the best restaurants to visit in Holtville on Tripadvisor, and it's easy to see why. Its authentic Mexican cuisine is available during breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and options include carne asada, a variety of tacos, and a pancakes breakfast. Another great spot is Hot Rods & Beer, a live music space which serves up — you guessed it — beer along with American-style cuisine including smashed slider burgers, country fried steak, and rib-eye. What makes this establishment so particularly special is that the classic rock-themed bar was once an auto repair shop that uses parts from old 1953 Ford F-100 pickups as the main bar and dining booths that were constructed from recycled grain bins.
If you're wanting to stay the night in Holtville, you can stay in the previously mentioned Barbara Worth Country Club, as the country club also has a wonderful spot for lodging which offers visitors delightful amenities including an outdoor swimming pool. There's also an on-site fine-dining restaurant, Fields Steakhouse, as well as Caddies Sports Tavern for beer and small bites. Another great option for lodging is slightly outside of Holtville called the Cambria Hotel El Centro. This is a four-star hotel about 15 miles away and offers visitors 108 rooms as well as an on-site bar and grill, a fitness center, and an indoor pool.