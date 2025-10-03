Cape Cod's Serene 'Wrist' Hides An Uncrowded Beach With Sand Bars, A Shipwreck, And Birds

When picturing the New England coast, you're likely to conjure images of wind-beaten golden beaches, rife with verdant shrubs, and vaulted by a moody sky. There are thousands of such places scattered across Cape Cod, a peninsula with unique experiences ranging from watching unforgettable sunsets and enjoying sandy dunes, to eating fleshy, briny oysters.

If you have picked this corner of coastal New England to unite several passions, one location in particular ticks several boxes and is one of the most popular locations in Cape Cod. With its history, nature, and spectacular sea, Head of the Meadow Beach appeals to shipwreck and nautical history aficionados, wildlife fans, and beach-goers alike. If the Cape Cod peninsula is a flexing arm, then this magical spot is located in the wrist, between Truro and Provincetown.

Reaching Head of the Meadow Beach couldn't be easier if your main stop is P-town. A direct shuttle connecting the North Truro peninsula links Provincetown to the nearest facility, the Prince of Whales Cottages, with hourly rides lasting about 15 minutes. Once you reach the cottages, you can either Uber the remaining way, walk, or bike about 2 miles to the beach itself. If you are planning to drive your own car, bear in mind parking is available from two large parking lots outside of the beach, with daily fees differing between the two lots.