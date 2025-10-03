This Unexpected European City Is Where You'll Find The Official Best Burger In The World
When you think of the quintessential burger, images of juicy beef patties, melted cheese, and a fluffy bun with just the right ratio of sesame seeds come to mind. And, while historians debate the origin of the modern-day hamburger, Hundred Burgers in Valencia, Spain, is home to the reigning world's best burger, according to World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants.
If you were expecting New York or Los Angeles, you're hardly in the minority. But, after careful (and delicious) consideration, Valencia came out on top. Culinary connoisseurs sampled burgers from over 900 of the world's top fast-food joints, gourmet eateries, and grills in search of the top 25 burgers that put all others to shame. Their foodie foray led them from Funky Chicken's unpretentious, double-decker sandwiches in Stockholm, Sweden, to La Birra Bar's perfectly seared patties in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and beyond. In the end, Hundred Burgers beat the competition.
Judges crowned the Hundred Burgers delicacy known as "Singular" as the top burger in their search. It features a generous dry-aged beef patty smothered in cheddar, barbecue sauce, caramelized onions, and crispy bacon sandwiched between a fresh demi-brioche bun. The finishing touch is a smear of rich cream made from camembert that brings all the flavors together. Ezequiel Maldjian and Alex González-Urbón founded Hundred Burgers in 2020, after journeying to New York to hunt down the tastiest burgers. Today, Hundred Burgers has four locations across Valencia. But you don't want to miss the restaurant's famed Calle de Sant Vicent Màrtir branch when visiting one of Europe's largest historic centers right on the coast.
What makes Valencia's Hundred Burgers so good?
Anyone can throw a burger on the grill, but few deliver the flavor balance, quality ingredients, and consistency found at Hundred Burgers. The brand's "careful balance between mature, flavourful beef, juicy patties, and soft, aromatic bread creates an exceptionally refined burger experience," explained the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants judges, who went on to say, "Hundred Burgers is more than just a restaurant – it has become a benchmark for artisanal excellence in the burger world."
Diners can choose from a variety of satisfying sides, ranging from bacon cheese fries to the signature All In Nachos, topped with guacamole, slow-roasted pork, cheddar, and pico de gallo. The restaurant also serves two vegan burger options and a selection of cheesecakes that rival anything you'd find at New York's best cheesecake restaurant.
Although the food itself was the main concern for World's Best 101 Steak Restaurants' judges, the atmosphere at its Calle de Sant Vicent Màrtir location perfectly complements the flavors. The entire place is set up like a library with dark wood accents and rows of neatly stacked bookshelves towering over the dining area. Completing the collegiate library theme, varsity sports-inspired banners hang on the wall, and an exceptionally dignified beer pong table graces the back room. It's as if the halls of a refined university opened up their common areas to one impressive burger joint — a rare find in Valencia. And once you're done eating, consider extending your food-forward adventure with a stop in Almuñécar, a seaside town on Spain's Mediterranean shore known for its rich history and fresh seafood.