Chicago's Once-Thriving Amusement Park Was A Historic Landmark That Closed Suddenly And Disappeared

That Chicago known for industrial meatpacking, blustering politicians, a massively destructive Great Fire, and "Tool Maker, Stacker of Wheat, Player with Railroads and Freight Handler to the Nation," as poet Carl Sandburg once mythologized? It's also good old-fashioned American fun in the key of Midwestern gee whiz, flipping pinball innovations next level up and inventing candy like Cracker Jack, M&Ms, Snickers, and more. It also souped up the blueprint for bodacious amusement park thrills and zeal that still characterize modern renditions. In the midst of the city's elegant 1893 World's Fair, a mile-long midway of light-hearted diversions and corny showmanship unfurled, including the debut of the Ferris wheel, proving that light-hearted distractions also belong in urban centers. By 1908, Chicago housed the most amusement parks in the country, but only the once-thriving Riverview grips the city's nostalgic soul.

Inspired by Copenhagen's legendary Tivoli Gardens, one of Europe's 12 highest-rated theme parks, and Vienna's beloved centuries-old Prater, the Schmidt family opened Riverview Park in 1904 by the Chicago River's North Branch, easily reached from any part of town. Within a decade, the self-proclaimed "world's largest amusement park" grew into a 140-acre barrel of fun filled with myriads of rides, food, performances, games, and music. More than an entertainment destination, the Riverview was a 20th-century historic landmark of lifelong memories for millions of visitors yearly: first kisses in the Tunnel of Love, youthful mischief (innocent and otherwise), pre-social media social arena.

The park's features were losing their luster, and teenage escapades were perceived as unsavory by the 1960s. But it was the unexpected sale of its prime location land that led to its sudden closure. Like a gag gone wrong in its Aladdin's Castle funhouse, one day the Riverview was sparkling with its usual exuberance, the next, it had disappeared for good.