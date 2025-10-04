'The Sweetest Town In Texas' Boasts Historic Charm, A Peaceful National Grassland, And A Scenic Lake

As of 2025, Dallas is the third largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.3 million people (via Texas Demographics). It's also home to one of the biggest urban arts districts in America, and it's a great starting point for a Texas vacation in the state's northeastern corner. After passing through standout Dallas suburbs like the city of Allen, drive northeast for an hour and a half along U.S. 75 and Highway 121 to reach the self-proclaimed sweetest town in Texas: Honey Grove. When visiting this charming site, visitors will see dozens of historic buildings and churches from the 1800s, fun community celebrations, and opportunities to get lost in the great outdoors.

Honey Grove's name ties back to Davy Crockett during his journey from Tennessee to San Antonio to join the Texas Army. In 1836, he stopped to camp in an area bursting with honey. After writing home to Tennessee about the honey grove he discovered, the area's name stuck. The following year, Samuel Erwin ventured out to Honey Grove and became the town's first settler. Though Davy Crockett named the town and intended to settle there, he didn't get the chance before he perished at the Alamo.

Decades later, the town grew rapidly thanks to its agriculture and cotton production. Many wealthy families settled in Honey Grove and competed with their neighbors for the biggest mansions. These mansions still stand in Honey Grove today, and the town takes great pride in their historical significance.