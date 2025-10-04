This Clever Dollar Tree Hack Is A Convenient And Affordable Way To Store Small Electronics While Traveling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those with a creative eye, Dollar Tree is a gold mine of budget travel finds guaranteed to make your next trip just a little more convenient. While this strip mall staple has a decent selection of travel-sized products and accessories, it's the unexpected aisles that hide the cleverest travel hacks. One item that goes above and beyond its bargain basement price is Dollar Tree's Plastic Travel Toothbrush Cases (2 Pack).

These petite storage cases provide the perfect place to separate charging cables, wired earbuds, and other small electronics that easily devolve into a tangled mess. Designed without aeration holes, they'll also prevent water from damaging your tech in case a bottle spills or you get caught in the rain. Now, this might not be the most elegant travel solution, but at $1.25, it's hard to argue with the price.

In comparison, sleek travel tech organizers sell for between $10 and $30 on Amazon, while more exclusive bags like the fan-favorite Native Union Stow Organizer are priced upwards of $50. One drawback of Dollar Tree's travel toothbrush cases is that the lids occasionally pop off. To prevent this from happening, consider taping the lids on or simply making sure they're placed securely. The cases are available in patriotic colorways of red and white or blue and white, ideal for a trip to the best places to celebrate the 4th of July.