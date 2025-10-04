Chicago's Charming Lakeside Suburb Is A Friendly City With A Vibrant Walkable Downtown And Beaches

Midwesterners don't have to venture over to the coasts to frolic in the dunes. Stretches of shoreline can be found much closer to home at the beautiful beaches of the Great Lakes region. The sands along Lake Michigan in Illinois — including the one-of-a-kind urban gem, Oak Street Beach, and North Avenue Beach, one of Chicago's most popular swim spots — often steal the show. But for those looking to get away from all the hubbub, Chicago's charming suburb of Crystal Lake boasts its own stunning lakefront oasis, too.

Established in the 1800s, the city is steeped in character. Crystal Lake's lively historic downtown district serves as the beating heart of the community, with walkable streets lined with plenty of boutiques and eateries to get lost in. Of course, the city's natural beauty is one of the first things people notice about it. That, and how downright welcoming the community is. Take it from the locals: "Crystal Lake is a small town filled with love," one resident penned on Niche. "The people here are so sweet," another local shared, adding: "It doesn't get better than this."

These words may very well ring true, especially when you take into account Crystal Lake's prime location. Standing about 30 miles northwest of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, it's just a short drive away from the big city. But if you don't feel like driving, the Metra commuter train service operates daily to and from Chicago in about an hour and a half.