Chicago's Charming Lakeside Suburb Is A Friendly City With A Vibrant Walkable Downtown And Beaches
Midwesterners don't have to venture over to the coasts to frolic in the dunes. Stretches of shoreline can be found much closer to home at the beautiful beaches of the Great Lakes region. The sands along Lake Michigan in Illinois — including the one-of-a-kind urban gem, Oak Street Beach, and North Avenue Beach, one of Chicago's most popular swim spots — often steal the show. But for those looking to get away from all the hubbub, Chicago's charming suburb of Crystal Lake boasts its own stunning lakefront oasis, too.
Established in the 1800s, the city is steeped in character. Crystal Lake's lively historic downtown district serves as the beating heart of the community, with walkable streets lined with plenty of boutiques and eateries to get lost in. Of course, the city's natural beauty is one of the first things people notice about it. That, and how downright welcoming the community is. Take it from the locals: "Crystal Lake is a small town filled with love," one resident penned on Niche. "The people here are so sweet," another local shared, adding: "It doesn't get better than this."
These words may very well ring true, especially when you take into account Crystal Lake's prime location. Standing about 30 miles northwest of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, it's just a short drive away from the big city. But if you don't feel like driving, the Metra commuter train service operates daily to and from Chicago in about an hour and a half.
Spend the day on the beaches of Crystal Lake, Illinois
Stretch out on the sands of the city's namesake, Crystal Lake. The loch, which spans just shy of 240 acres, lies on the west side of the city. Take your pick between two beaches: the 2.5-acre West Beach and the 27-acre Crystal Lake Park Beach, also known as the Main Beach. Both feature boat launches, picnic areas, and playgrounds for kids. If you opt to visit the main beach, there's a beautiful historic estate nearby called The Dole that's definitely worth a trip. Both beaches are open seasonally, so be sure to check their updated hours before heading over.
You can also find more water thrills and sandy shores over at the Three Oaks Recreation Area. Rent various watercraft on-site, including canoes and kayaks, and roam the waters of the former quarry. Splash the day away on the swim beach, which is also open seasonally, or tackle the waves on a wakeboarding excursion at Quarry Cable Park. More outdoor adventures can be had just a few miles away at Veterans Acres Park. The 140-acre recreation area has a nature center, splash pad, winding boardwalk, and plenty of hiking trails, from which you can traipse through the surrounding prairie lands and forest thickets.
Stroll through Crystal Lake's charming downtown
You can tell a lot about a city by its downtown. Fortunately, in the case of Crystal Lake, the vibes are great. Take a stroll back in time along the streets, which are still lined with many historic buildings from days of yore. Shop women's apparel at The Clothes Gallery, housed in a 1900s-era structure called the Beatty Building. Round out your outfit with some quality footwear from Heisler's Bootery, which stands across the street in an old building that was erected around the same time. If you'd prefer to snag some relics from the past instead, stop by the Crystal Lake Antique Mall for a smorgasbord of vintage dealers.
Once you work up an appetite, grab a table at one of the local eateries. Gourmet comfort fare is on the menu at Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen. Benedict's La Strata is another popular haunt in town where you can have your fill of breakfast staples, lunch classics, and more. Just be sure to get there early, because the restaurant is only open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day (at time of writing). If you're craving something with an Italian flair, head on over to da Baffone Cucina Italiana — you can't go wrong with the ravioli. Just don't forget about dessert and visit Mellie's Chocolate & Co., which whips up fresh batches of sweet candies and chocolates in-house. Parisian-inspired baked goodies can also be found at Pots and Pies Bakery.
If you're looking to extend your stay, Crystal Lake offers a range of accommodations to suit every traveler. The Holiday Inn Chicago Northwest Crystal Lake Convention Center provides comfortable rooms and convenient amenities, just a short drive from downtown. For a cozier local option, book a night at the quaint Crystal Lake Motel, known for its friendly service and retro charm. Whether you're visiting for the shopping, dining, or charming downtown vibes, you'll find a cozy place to rest your head after a full day of exploring.