Just Beyond Corpus Christi Is A Coastal Sanctuary And Wildlife Wonderland With Kayaking And Fresh Seafood
A jewel of Texas ecotourism lies just outside Corpus Christi. Copano Bay is in the Texas Tropical Trail Region, an area with small towns offering fishing, boating, and other water sports, plus fresh seafood that makes its way from the water to your plate within hours. It's a wildlife sanctuary for people like birders chasing sightings, photographers drawn to coastal sunsets, and families looking for a meaningful outdoor escape. Visitors can experience the Texas Gulf Coast at its wildest and most beautiful here.
Copano Bay is just west of Rockport, which is known for its blue, shallow water and one of the best beaches in Texas. Nature lovers can also explore the nearby Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, brimming with birdlife, as well as a remote, uninhabited barrier island known for saltwater fishing. Another spot here for nature lovers is Copano Cove Ranch, a new conservation area. Its 950 acres encompass more than 2,700 feet of pristine coastline, 200 acres of estuarine wetlands, and hundreds of acres of grassland and prairie.
Copano Bay is 40 minutes from Corpus Christi International Airport and three hours south of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Aransas County Airport is a small airport where you can book a sightseeing flight with the rare opportunity to fly over the Bay in a WWII-era airplane with Vintage Air Tours.
Wildlife and the importance of Copano Bay
Copano Bay, whose name is derived from the Native American Copane people who lived here, is an extension of Aransas Bay that's 12 miles long and 6 miles wide. It is in one of North America's most biologically rich regions, the Gulf Coast Prairies and Marshes region, which is a vital stopover for millions of migratory birds. According to The Nature Conservancy (via REJournals), "The numbers and types of birds seen here rival those found anywhere else in North America." Birders can expect to see dazzling warblers in spring, waterfowl and raptors in winter, osprey hunting in the shallows, and herons stalking the marshes.
There are also more than 3,000 species of plants and animals are here, including 1,000 different wildflowers that bloom in kaleidoscopic color and attract clouds of butterflies in the meadows, and reptiles that thrive in the wetlands.
The area is a hub for ecotourism, outdoor education, and recreation. Hike along trails that weave through native prairie, paddle the shoreline to glimpse dolphins in Copano Bay, or listen to the wild chorus of marsh birds at dusk. The land provides natural drainage, so it also plays a critical role in flood control and stormwater management, making it not only beautiful but protective of the surrounding towns. In addition, The Nature Conservancy has characterized the conservation area as having the world's longest barrier island system, the largest hypersaline lagoon, and the Gulf's most important fish nursery.
Exploring Copano Bay
Kayak along the 30 miles of the Rockport-Fulton Paddling Trail, weaving through coastal marshes, sheltered bays, tidal creeks, and hidden coves. Paddlers may spot dolphins and countless birds, and come across anglers trying for redfish or speckled trout. The trails include Copano Bay, a 65-square-mile estuary, which is ideal for kayaking due to its calm and shallow waters, with an average depth of 3 to 4 feet. Aransas Pathways lists 16 kayak launch sites, and there are several outfitters who rent kayaks and lead kayak tours.
Being on the coast in active fishing waters, the area around Copano Cove has a lot of great seafood restaurants. A standout is The Boiling Pot, a divey Cajun spot where you can get crawfish, shrimp, and crab. Latitude 28°02' Restaurant and Art Gallery receives 4.6 stars on Google for seafood dishes like crab chalupas, escargots, and shrimp linguini.
The peninsula to the south of Copano Bay is packed with lodging options from RV parks and vacation rentals to cabins, inns, and motels starting at just $40 per night. Two top choices according to Google reviews are The Lighthouse Inn at Aransas Bay and The Inn at Fulton Harbor, both running about $120 per night. Right on the water, The Lighthouse Inn has 78 guest rooms, a pool, and a private fishing pier. The 44 rooms at The Inn at Fulton Harbor have sitting and kitchen areas overlooking the pool and Fulton Harbor.