Just Beyond Corpus Christi Is A Coastal Sanctuary And Wildlife Wonderland With Kayaking And Fresh Seafood

A jewel of Texas ecotourism lies just outside Corpus Christi. Copano Bay is in the Texas Tropical Trail Region, an area with small towns offering fishing, boating, and other water sports, plus fresh seafood that makes its way from the water to your plate within hours. It's a wildlife sanctuary for people like birders chasing sightings, photographers drawn to coastal sunsets, and families looking for a meaningful outdoor escape. Visitors can experience the Texas Gulf Coast at its wildest and most beautiful here.

Copano Bay is just west of Rockport, which is known for its blue, shallow water and one of the best beaches in Texas. Nature lovers can also explore the nearby Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, brimming with birdlife, as well as a remote, uninhabited barrier island known for saltwater fishing. Another spot here for nature lovers is Copano Cove Ranch, a new conservation area. Its 950 acres encompass more than 2,700 feet of pristine coastline, 200 acres of estuarine wetlands, and hundreds of acres of grassland and prairie.

Copano Bay is 40 minutes from Corpus Christi International Airport and three hours south of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Aransas County Airport is a small airport where you can book a sightseeing flight with the rare opportunity to fly over the Bay in a WWII-era airplane with Vintage Air Tours.