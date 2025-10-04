This California Landmark Is A Remarkably Well Preserved Piece Of Americana On The Coast

Since well before the inception of the United States, lighthouses have played a critical role in guiding seafarers to safe shores and connecting otherwise isolated coastal communities. To this day, the U.S. is home to the most lighthouses of any country, with more than 35 acting as sentinels along the lengthy California coast. One lighthouse that has captured the imagination of travelers and locals alike is Point Pinos Lighthouse, in Pacific Grove, Central California.

Featuring weathered, whitewashed walls and large windows lined with dainty curtains, Point Pinos looks more like a one-room schoolhouse. Yet it's the oldest lighthouse in continuous operation along the West Coast. Constructed in 1855, the lighthouse originally guided mariners away from the craggy coastline and helped identify the entrance to Monterey Bay. While the beacon went through several fuel sources, ranging from sooty whale oil and lard to kerosene, and finally electricity, the lighthouse still uses its original lens. Produced in France, the Fresnel lens dates back to the 1850s and is just one of the lighthouse's beautifully preserved features.

Perched on a finger of land extending into Monterey Bay's cool waters, Point Pinos Lighthouse gets its name from the pine trees that once covered the area. Today, the Point Pinos Lighthouse Reservation (as it's officially known) is a leisurely walk from Pacific Grove's laid-back attractions, including Lovers Point, a vibrant coastal park that boasts one of the best beaches in California for sunset views. It makes a great addition to a road trip through Big Sur or a day trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea's beaches, historic sites, and boutiques.