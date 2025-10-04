This California Landmark Is A Remarkably Well Preserved Piece Of Americana On The Coast
Since well before the inception of the United States, lighthouses have played a critical role in guiding seafarers to safe shores and connecting otherwise isolated coastal communities. To this day, the U.S. is home to the most lighthouses of any country, with more than 35 acting as sentinels along the lengthy California coast. One lighthouse that has captured the imagination of travelers and locals alike is Point Pinos Lighthouse, in Pacific Grove, Central California.
Featuring weathered, whitewashed walls and large windows lined with dainty curtains, Point Pinos looks more like a one-room schoolhouse. Yet it's the oldest lighthouse in continuous operation along the West Coast. Constructed in 1855, the lighthouse originally guided mariners away from the craggy coastline and helped identify the entrance to Monterey Bay. While the beacon went through several fuel sources, ranging from sooty whale oil and lard to kerosene, and finally electricity, the lighthouse still uses its original lens. Produced in France, the Fresnel lens dates back to the 1850s and is just one of the lighthouse's beautifully preserved features.
Perched on a finger of land extending into Monterey Bay's cool waters, Point Pinos Lighthouse gets its name from the pine trees that once covered the area. Today, the Point Pinos Lighthouse Reservation (as it's officially known) is a leisurely walk from Pacific Grove's laid-back attractions, including Lovers Point, a vibrant coastal park that boasts one of the best beaches in California for sunset views. It makes a great addition to a road trip through Big Sur or a day trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea's beaches, historic sites, and boutiques.
How to visit Point Pinos Lighthouse
Point Pinos Lighthouse is open to the public year-round, but its hours are limited. It's open on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations are required, but tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children. Even if the exhibit section of the lighthouse is closed, the sunset views and manicured gardens filled with yellow bush lupine and other native flowering plants are well worth a visit.
Although the lighthouse may be small, its volunteer docents and historical displays earn rave reviews. "The volunteers here know so much history of the area ... and were so friendly," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "This lighthouse and grounds are the perfect example of what life was like for a lighthouse keeper." Here, visitors can learn about shipwrecks and the raucous dinner parties held by famed lighthouse keeper Emily Fish.
Just a short detour off California State Route 1 (the California coast's most immaculate drive for a road trip), Point Pinos has a small free parking lot, but if the lot is full, free street parking is available. A final piece of advice from a local: Make sure to bring a fleece or windbreaker and dress in layers. Even during the summer months, the Central California coast experiences creeping fog and breezes off the ocean.