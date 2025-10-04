Avoid This Popular Tennessee Airport That's Notorious For Flight Delays

If we're being honest, airports are generally unpleasant (unless you get to lounge around somewhere like the spacious beer garden in Munich International Airport). You've got the queues, the security checks, the waiting, the stress of boarding, and so on. Then there are delays and cancellations, which can seriously muck up your travel plans or even outright annihilate them. Certain airports have a lot of both, like McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), located about 20 minutes south of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pulling data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), InsureMyTrip breaks down the worst airport offenders in the delay and cancellation departments. Looking at 2025, a whopping 26.18% of TYS' flights are delayed (fourth-worst in the U.S), while 2.21% are cancelled. However, it's worth noting that according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Statistics Annual Report from 2024, "delayed" means over 15 minutes late. So, the actual percentage of delays for TYS could be much higher. But, in TYS's defense, this report (on page 30) also shows that only a little over 80% of all flights across the U.S. are on time. That's pretty bad, period.

Nonetheless, all this data ultimately means one thing for travelers: Be prepared. It's totally possible to get a good idea of whether or not your flight will experience trouble based on an airport's or airline's track record. If you're headed out of McGhee Tyson Airport, your flight has a higher chance than most of being delayed or cancelled.