Tennessee's 'Biggest Little Town' Is A Crossroads Haven With A Low Cost Of Living And Famed Museum

Small communities with big character are littered around Tennessee. Take, for example, Trade, the state's oldest and easternmost community, rich in Appalachian culture. There's also Cosby, a town hidden in the Smokies, known for its orchards heavy with fruit and genuine charm. These places, modest in size yet rich in heritage, highlight how Tennessee's towns preserve unique stories and experiences. In Hardin and McNairy Counties, there's a small community that calls itself "The Biggest Little Town in Tennessee." Named Adamsville, the town is a crossroads haven that's affordable to live in and houses a distinguished museum.

Just over 2,600 people live in Adamsville, but its location at the crossroads of Highway 64 and Highway 22 gives it an outsized role. Memphis is the nearest major city, about 100 miles west, and is easily reached by traveling east–west on Highway 64. Other destinations such as Nashville, Jackson, and Florence, Alabama, are also within easy reach. All are less than two and a half hours away by car, making Adamsville a convenient base for exploring the region.

This connectivity traces back to its origins as a stagecoach stop run by George G. Adams in the 1840s. Today, the crossroads identity remains, giving Adamsville both a sense of continuity and a role as a modern-day link between small-town life and the wider world.