This Unexpected Flopping Seafood Chain With Restaurants Across America Is Making A Bold Comeback

Tell a friend that you're headed to Captain D's for dinner and you might hear, "What's that?" or "Captain who's?" The once-beleaguered, Nashville-based seafood chain, which first launched in 1969, hit a severe rough patch in years leading up to its 2010 purchase by Florida-based private equity firm, Sun Capital. Sun Capital did a bang-up job rebranding Captain D's and overhauling its restaurants, leading to Centre Partners purchasing the chain in 2013 and a massive explosion of growth from 2016 to 2017. Now, Captain D's miracle comeback has steered the fast-casual restaurant not only towards U.S. expansion, but international rollout too.

As it stands, Captain D's has a lot going for it — and we're not just talking about its 540-plus locations across the U.S. It's got a curated menu of seafood items that offer consumers variety and value. It's got extremely reasonable prices that hover around $9 to $13 at the time of writing for a full meal with multiple side dishes. It's also got a legitimately cute and chuckle-worthy Instagram account, which might relate to what chief supply contractor Janet Duckham describes in a press release as "spending a lot of money on marketing."

Moreover, Captain D's has its eyes set on franchising into areas of the U.S. that have established connections with seafood, like New England and the Pacific coast. Chain seafood establishments will arouse serious skepticism in a state like Maine, where residents enjoy coastal lobster crawls and terrific seafood in idyllic waterfront towns like Belfast, but if Captain D's keeps charging forward, they just might pull it off. Outside of the U.S., Captain D's is looking to expand from its one international location in Toronto to London and the rest of the U.K. (where, Duckham notes, the green beans on the Captain D's menu will be replaced with mushy peas). Then, Captain D's management wants to expand further — into Spain, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Central America, and the Caribbean.