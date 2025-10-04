South Dakota's Friendly City On The Rise Is A Growing Community Full Of Charm And Fun Activities
If you're looking for a friendly community, look to the Midwest. From Boyne City, Michigan (with its award-winning Main Street and lakeside charm), to Lebanon, Indiana (with its festivals, nature trails, and famed distillery), the Midwest is full of places known for their welcoming environments. In South Dakota, the small but growing city of Milbank is similarly known for its friendly vibes, peaceful surroundings, and fun activities. The town's motto is even "You'll like Milbank!"
With a population of just over 3,500 people, Milbank is definitely on the small side, but it has been slowly evolving in recent years. It's located in the northeastern part of South Dakota, about 9 miles from the Minnesota border. You'll find it about a two-hour drive from both Sioux Falls, South Dakota (one of the Midwest's artsiest cities), and Fargo, North Dakota, and roughly three and a half hours from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The closest international airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Fargo's Hector International Airport, but there are smaller regional airports in Sioux Falls and Watertown, South Dakota. Despite its small size, Milbank offers a few hotels and campsites for overnight visitors to choose from, and there are more options about a 15-minute drive away in nearby Ortonville, just over the Minnesota border.
Discover the top sights in Milbank, South Dakota
Milbank's best-known landmark is the giant Holland's Grist Windmill (above). Originally constructed in 1884 and rebuilt in 2009, the windmill is 44 feet tall and features 30-foot blades, making it an impressive sight and a great photo opp. The surrounding Grist Mill Park includes a veterans' memorial, walking paths, benches, and serene green spaces. Those traveling with pets should know that it's a great spot to take your dog for a walk, too.
In addition to Holland's Grist Windmill, another of Milbank's most recognizable buildings is the three-story Grant County Courthouse, which dates back to 1915. There's also Mill Theatres, a 1940s-era cinema with vintage memorabilia, a retro marquee, and even an old-fashioned crying room (a windowed room with a view of the theater where parents could take babies who cried during a movie).
You might be surprised to learn that Milbank is also the birthplace of American Legion Baseball. Originally brought forward at a 1925 state convention in Milbank, the league remains an important part of the town's culture and legacy. Today, you'll find Milbank's Legion Baseball Field located next to scenic Lake Farley.
Find the best things to do in Milbank
Thanks to its rural setting, Milbank offers plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. The town has many outdoor parks with lots of amenities, including a splash pad and swimming beach for the summer, an ice skating rink in the winter, and pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts. You can also get active at softball fields, a disc golf course, playgrounds, and a skate park. There's even a dog park to help make vacationing with your pet a breeze.
Meanwhile, hikers and runners can enjoy the Flynn Prairie Nature Trail, with its views of meadows and a nearby creek. Milbank also hosts the 18-hole Whetstone Creek Golf Course and the Unity Health & Fitness space (complete with a pool and athletic courts). Both locations are open to the public for a day rate or green fee.
Downtown, you can see how Milbank has transformed in recent years. Today, the district contains a small, walkable Main Street full of stores and restaurants. Local shops include women's clothing boutique Urban Threads, gift store Now & Then Boutique, and bookshop Whimsy on Main. Nearby, you can discover eateries such as Guadalupe Restaurant, which one Facebook reviewer calls "the best Mexican food in South Dakota." For juicy burgers and a pool table, head to The Pump. Speedway Bar & Grill is another option (reviewers rave about the wings), and Backdoor BBQ offers great pulled pork and beef brisket. Together, all of these hotspots contribute to Milbank's growth as a community. As South Dakota Magazine puts it, the area is experiencing a real "retailing renaissance."