South Dakota's Friendly City On The Rise Is A Growing Community Full Of Charm And Fun Activities

If you're looking for a friendly community, look to the Midwest. From Boyne City, Michigan (with its award-winning Main Street and lakeside charm), to Lebanon, Indiana (with its festivals, nature trails, and famed distillery), the Midwest is full of places known for their welcoming environments. In South Dakota, the small but growing city of Milbank is similarly known for its friendly vibes, peaceful surroundings, and fun activities. The town's motto is even "You'll like Milbank!"

With a population of just over 3,500 people, Milbank is definitely on the small side, but it has been slowly evolving in recent years. It's located in the northeastern part of South Dakota, about 9 miles from the Minnesota border. You'll find it about a two-hour drive from both Sioux Falls, South Dakota (one of the Midwest's artsiest cities), and Fargo, North Dakota, and roughly three and a half hours from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The closest international airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Fargo's Hector International Airport, but there are smaller regional airports in Sioux Falls and Watertown, South Dakota. Despite its small size, Milbank offers a few hotels and campsites for overnight visitors to choose from, and there are more options about a 15-minute drive away in nearby Ortonville, just over the Minnesota border.