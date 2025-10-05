South Of Tucson Is A Hidden Arizona Gem With Picturesque Trails, Stargazing, And A Delicious Steakhouse
Who doesn't love a big city? Easy access to conveniences, there's great public transport, and a buzz that will make you feel energized like nothing else. The only thing big city life misses out on is nature — the feeling of wide open spaces and crisp air only attainable far from the hustle and bustle. Well, Arizona does nature like nowhere else, with gorgeous little towns incorporated fully into the desert scenery that surrounds them.
One of these settlements is Amado. This town is surrounded by the Santa Cruz River Valley, Santa Rita Mountains, and Sonoran Desert with big skies, high peaks, and abundant wildlife. Even if you're predisposed to big city living, don't fret. There is so much fun and adventure packed into this small community you'll never be at a loss for things to do. From hiking, bird watching, star gazing, and wining and dining, it's impossible not to fall in love with Arizona's desert gateway, Amado.
How to get to Amado and where to stay
Despite being a natural, small town haven, Amado is just 40 miles from Tucson. There is no public transport linking the two destinations but it is an area worth driving through, with long stretches of desert roads that look like a movie set along with hidden ghost towns and desert sunsets. Amado sits on the I-19 — an offshoot of the I-10 that leads to the Mexico border. The I-10 connects California to Florida and all the states in between, making Amado very accessible if you want to drive your own car through. You can also rent a car for the week in Tucson, where the closest major airport and Amtrak station are located.
When you reach Amado, there are some lovely lodging options in the surrounding area. With swanky Airbnbs and ranch resorts in nearby Tubac and Elephant Head you'll be sure to find something to suit your style and budget. There are also campsites to the east and west of Amado as well as two RV parks in the town itself. These parks have facilities like showers and pools to cool off in the extreme desert heat.
One place you absolutely must visit on your trip is the iconic Longhorn Grill and Saloon. Famous for its skull and horns exterior, this roadside legend is now a steakhouse serving up classics like potato skins, burgers (including a veggie burger), and mac and cheese, alongside many different cuts, like sirloin, New York strip and ribeye. You can escape the hot sun and enjoy a beer with live music and even karaoke at this staple of the Arizona road-trip.
Marvel at the night sky in Amado Arizona
Arizona is one of the best stargazing destinations in America and Amado is blessed with a leading observatory sitting right at its doorstep The Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory was first created in 1966 and has pioneered gamma-ray observation of the cosmos. On certain days, visitors can take guided tours of the three massive telescopes and learn about the technology, what is being observed from the station, and the majesty of the sky above them. In 2024, they also opened an interactive demonstration area so you can experience the joy of astronomy for yourself. If you want to stargaze independently then there are plenty of amazing constellations and galaxies you can see all year round, including the Milky Way in the summer, Taurus in the winter, and Pegasus in the fall. The best stargazing months in Arizona are in the winter, which avoid the summer monsoons, and offer the best opportunity to adhere to the common light pollution rules that could ruin your view.
To fill your days, the Santa Cruz River Valley is an amazing place to hike and birdwatch. The most popular trail on AllTrails in the area is the Old Baldy and Mount Wrightson Summit Trail. Although the view from the summit of the highest peak in the Santa Rita mountains is stunning, make no mistake, this trail is hard. It's a circular 11.6 mile trail with steep elevation gains. If you have the mettle (along with sturdy shoes, sun screen, and bug spray) then you will be rewarded with amazing wildlife sightings like deer, black bear, and many different bird species. Make sure you give any wildlife plenty of space. For something more lowkey, head to the Cerro Pelon trail, which, despite being nearly 9 miles, is pretty flat terrain.