South Of Tucson Is A Hidden Arizona Gem With Picturesque Trails, Stargazing, And A Delicious Steakhouse

Despite being a natural, small town haven, Amado is just 40 miles from Tucson. There is no public transport linking the two destinations but it is an area worth driving through, with long stretches of desert roads that look like a movie set along with hidden ghost towns and desert sunsets. Amado sits on the I-19 — an offshoot of the I-10 that leads to the Mexico border. The I-10 connects California to Florida and all the states in between, making Amado very accessible if you want to drive your own car through. You can also rent a car for the week in Tucson, where the closest major airport and Amtrak station are located.

When you reach Amado, there are some lovely lodging options in the surrounding area. With swanky Airbnbs and ranch resorts in nearby Tubac and Elephant Head you'll be sure to find something to suit your style and budget. There are also campsites to the east and west of Amado as well as two RV parks in the town itself. These parks have facilities like showers and pools to cool off in the extreme desert heat.

One place you absolutely must visit on your trip is the iconic Longhorn Grill and Saloon. Famous for its skull and horns exterior, this roadside legend is now a steakhouse serving up classics like potato skins, burgers (including a veggie burger), and mac and cheese, alongside many different cuts, like sirloin, New York strip and ribeye. You can escape the hot sun and enjoy a beer with live music and even karaoke at this staple of the Arizona road-trip.