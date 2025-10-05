Tennessee's Cracker Barrel With Smoky Mountain Views And Appalachian Craft Shopping Is A Unique Restaurant

When you're on the road for a while, with incredible landscapes shifting past your window, small comforts like a trusty roadside Cracker Barrel can mean a lot. It gives you a chance to rest and refuel (without having to spend a fortune), and it offers a sense of home, even when you're far from it. That's especially true in the Appalachians of Tennessee, where its best mountain towns have both hiking trails and a dose of country charm. If you're traveling through the mountains of Tennessee, there's a good chance you have Pigeon Forge on your radar (or at least, may pass through). It's a town with an abundance of big-ticket attractions, not the least of which are Dollywood and America's longest zipline that soars over Tennessee's Smoky Mountains. In between these sensations, Pigeon Forge is also home to one of the most special Cracker Barrel locations in the country for you to pause and take comfort in.

Many might not know that Cracker Barrel was actually founded specifically as a roadside stop for travelers along interstates and highways, meant to evoke a sense of home and be part of the road-trip experience. Today, 40% of the chain's business still comes from travelers, according to the Cracker Barrel website. There are two Cracker Barrel locations in Pigeon Forge – one on the north side of town (Sugar Hollow) and one on the south side (Parkway) — but it's the Sugar Hollow location that gets the best reviews and has some of the most unique atmospheric touches. It has an exceptional location where the sprawling front porch looks out to the Smoky Mountains in the distance on one side, while the other side offers a surreal view of King Kong climbing a tower at the neighboring Hollywood Wax Museum.