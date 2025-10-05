A Once-Thriving Abandoned School Hidden In The Great Smoky Mountains Is One Of Tennessee's Coolest Attractions

The sheer size of Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park means that there are boundless surprises to explore hidden in shaded groves and quiet corners of the forest. Though known for postcard-perfect mountain ranges and renowned hiking trails, the Great Smoky Mountains have some fascinating historic sites, too. Structures like those left over from the once-thriving, now-abandoned resort town of Daisy Town link the park to its human history. At the northern side of the park, close to Wears Valley, Tennessee, you'll find an unassuming log cabin that was once a one-room schoolhouse, the Little Greenbrier Schoolhouse. With its doors open for visitors to step inside, you can walk through this time capsule of mountain life that once served the Appalachian village that came before the national park was established.

At the time that the schoolhouse was built in 1882, a village called Little Greenbrier already existed. At one time, the village had over 300 residents, with a store and even a hotel, but, like many communities that lived in the area, the villagers were forced to relocate when the national park was formed in the 1930s. While the schoolhouse mainly functioned for educating children of the village, it was also used for church services by Primitive Baptists. That's why you might notice something eerily odd about the site: Right behind it, there's a cemetery that was overseen by the congregation. Some have reported strange lights and glowing orbs around the cemetery and inside the schoolhouse — others even say they've seen spectral figures walking among the grounds.