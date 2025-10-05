Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is 'Arizona's Country Town' With Friendly Farms And Four-Season Fun

Whether you want to gather fresh fruit and vegetables at the U-pick fields, spend time in the great outdoors, or peruse Mortimer's Market, which also houses a bakery and deli, there is plenty to see every day of the year at Mortimer Farms. The grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for Christmas Eve, when the doors close at 2 p.m. The farm is closed all day on Thanksgiving and Christmas, too. Tickets for the Farm Park and pick-your-own experience are $15 per person at the time of writing and can be purchased online.

Mortimer Farms is a prime destination for outdoor activities and family fun. Included in the price of admission, guests receive an all-day pass to pony rides, a ropes course, ziplines, and some time in the Animal Encounters area. There is never a bad time to visit this year-round farm, as there are many festivals throughout the year. In July, there's a blackberry festival that lasts for two weekends; in August, attend the watermelon and sweetcorn festival; and in September, guests can enjoy the fall flower festival as well as Pumpkinfest, which goes from the last week of September through Halloween. The farm also hosts holiday events and farm-to-table dinners, so be sure to check the website to book those experiences.