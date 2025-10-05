Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is 'Arizona's Country Town' With Friendly Farms And Four-Season Fun
Arizona is the nation's sixth-largest state by area, boasting a population of 7.58 million in 2025, and is known for its prime tourist destinations, including the Grand Canyon National Park, one of the seven wonders of the natural world. Anchor cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Sedona, and Flagstaff offer plenty of beautiful arid landscapes, such as the desert gem Saguaro National Park, located just west of Tucson. The town of Dewey-Humboldt, between Phoenix and Flagstaff, is a lesser-known but equally impressive Arizona destination that is well worth a visit.
Nicknamed "Arizona's Country Town," Dewey-Humboldt is full of great outdoor activities for families, couples, and solo travelers. For instance, an ideal bird-watching hotspot, the Green Gulch Trailhead, is perfect for hikers, ATV riders, and horseback riders. Take a short journey through the Arizona desert landscape or merge onto the connecting Red Mountain Trail #43 for a longer outing. Hit the greens at Quailwood Greens, an 18-hole golf course open to the public where walk-ins are always welcome. For some inside shopping opportunities, perfect for hot summer days, consider The Glassy Garden Gift Boutique or Wild Willy's Trading Post & Thrift Store, the latter of which sells camping supplies.
Mortimer Farms provide year-round outdoor activities in Dewey-Humboldt
Whether you want to gather fresh fruit and vegetables at the U-pick fields, spend time in the great outdoors, or peruse Mortimer's Market, which also houses a bakery and deli, there is plenty to see every day of the year at Mortimer Farms. The grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for Christmas Eve, when the doors close at 2 p.m. The farm is closed all day on Thanksgiving and Christmas, too. Tickets for the Farm Park and pick-your-own experience are $15 per person at the time of writing and can be purchased online.
Mortimer Farms is a prime destination for outdoor activities and family fun. Included in the price of admission, guests receive an all-day pass to pony rides, a ropes course, ziplines, and some time in the Animal Encounters area. There is never a bad time to visit this year-round farm, as there are many festivals throughout the year. In July, there's a blackberry festival that lasts for two weekends; in August, attend the watermelon and sweetcorn festival; and in September, guests can enjoy the fall flower festival as well as Pumpkinfest, which goes from the last week of September through Halloween. The farm also hosts holiday events and farm-to-table dinners, so be sure to check the website to book those experiences.
Willow Lake and other nearby places of interest
Dewey-Humboldt shares 8,128 miles of the expansive Yavapai County with Prescott, a breezy highland town of trails and saloons. Just 12 miles away, Prescott provides plenty of outdoor activities, perfect if you're in the area for a week and have time to visit. An area highlight is Willow Lake, a 400-acre manmade reservoir. Wildlife enthusiasts, hikers, and boaters have plenty of opportunities within Willow Lake at the Granite Dells to explore the vast outdoors. Just remember that no gasoline-powered boats are allowed, and neither is swimming. If you want to fish — the lake is home to trout, bass, and bullhead catfish — make sure you have an Arizona fishing license. For scenic views, hikers can journey down the Willow Lake Trail and take in sights of both the rock formations and the lake. Other activities within Prescott range from haunted history tours, private off-road adventure tours in the Prescott National Forest, and e-bike rides on the Peavine Trail.
For more outdoor adventures, consider adding another nearby location to your travel itinerary. Thirty miles northwest of Dewey is Chino Valley, a popular place to visit for beer, wine, festivals, and hiking trails.
To reach Dewey-Humboldt, you'll need a car. But you can fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), the closest major airport, about 85 miles away. Alternatively, Prescott Regional Airport (PRC) is closer, a 24-minute drive across Prescott Valley, but offers limited destination options. Either way, you'll need to rent a car at the airport.