Texas' Most Underrated Swimming Hole Is A Calm, Crystal-Clear Paradise Draining Into The Gulf
Texas is full of natural wonders and iconic waterways, but the Upper Nueces River in the Hill Country stands out as perhaps the Lone Star State's most underrated swimming hole. With stunning, clear waters fed by springs in Real County near Camp Wood, the river boasts gorgeous limestone canyons that give way to deeper swimming pools, revealing shades of teal and turquoise under the sun. The water in the Nueces River stays cool even in August, thanks to its spring-fed origins, offering respite from the summer heat for locals and travelers alike.
The Nueces River's history is intertwined with the state, with the river's name coming from the Spanish word for nuts. This is a reference to the pecan groves that early Spanish explorers found lining its banks. The river was also once a vital lifeline for Indigenous peoples, including the Coahuiltecan tribes, who relied on its steady flow for water, food, and possibly transport. It later became a contested boundary between Texas and Mexico, with the region between the Nueces and the Rio Grande playing a key role in the buildup to the Mexican-American War.
Today, the banks of the Upper Nueces offer a much more peaceful experience. Several parts of the river are perfect for tubing, paddling, and swimming. Crystal clear pools like the Quince, in particular, are popular among locals for their gorgeous waters. It's ideal to visit late spring through early fall, when water levels are stable and you need a refreshing escape from Texas' temperatures.
How to get to the Nueces River
To reach this hidden gem, out-of-state visitors can fly in through the airports in San Antonio or Austin, which is one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers. From either major hub, the drive is roughly three hours west through Hill Country, passing Uvalde before following Texas Highway 55 into the town of Camp Wood. Here, you'll descend into Nueces Canyon, where the river awaits.
Around Camp Wood can be a convenient base during your trip, as the city has top-rated lodging options like Arrowhead on the Nueces and Mill Wheel on the Nueces. These riverside properties offer direct access to the swimming holes. Local guides and outfitters in the area can also assist with kayak rentals, floating gear, and site suggestions for the clearest pools. Favorite stretches like Old Faithful Springs or the Quince are must-visits.
While in town, consider a side trip to Bandera, the "Cowboy Capital of the World," that looks straight out of a Western movie, just a short drive away. If you want a longer trip, head to Matagorda Island off the coast of Corpus Christi for saltwater fishing, quiet coves, and birds. Whatever you decide, the Nueces River gives you a jumping-off point to enjoy the serene yet rugged Texas landscape, framed by historical and natural marvels just waiting to be discovered.