This Rustic Mountain Cabin In Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Is One Of Arizona's Coziest Wild Getaways
Spanning more than 2 million acres of mountainous backcountry in eastern Arizona, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is one of the prettiest landscapes in the state. Subalpine forests, highland lakes, trout-rich streams, pretty flower meadows, and around 1,000 miles of trails attract outdoor enthusiasts to the area throughout the year. Though Arizona is best known for awe-inspiring road trips full of canyons, red rocks, and mountain roads, and an abundance of desert playgrounds with cactus-studded trails, this green and undulating corner of the state is perfect for wild — yet cozy — mountain getaways.
Summers are long in Arizona, with days reaching well over 90 degrees Fahrenheit for around half the year. It's no wonder, then, that escaping to cooler climes is a favorite pastime for heat-exhausted locals. Staying in a mountain cabin is a great way to do that, whether it's a Danish-inspired lodge in the Prescott Woods or a little wood-paneled home in Sedona's Oak Creek Canyon. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has its own cozy cabin, the Sunflower Shanty, in the Heber-Overgaard area of Navajo County. Despite its secluded location, the Sunflower Shanty is two-and-a-half hours by car from Phoenix and less than an hour from Show Low, an under-the-radar city hidden in Arizona's White Mountains. Show Low also has a regional airport for travelers coming from further afield.
Staying at the Sunflower Shanty
The Sunflower Shanty, bookable through Vrbo, is a two-story loft cabin that sleeps four, with a queen bed downstairs and twins upstairs. At 720 square feet, the space is ample, if not huge, meaning you'll spend most of your time soaking up the fresh mountain air — whether that's on a leafy trail, reclining in the outdoor hottub, or while admiring your surroundings from the cabin's shaded porch. The mellow, wooden interior imbues the cabin with a sense of warmth and coziness, but you can heighten both of these sensations by getting the gas fire going each evening.
There's plenty of exploring to be done in the area, too. Country clubs, public parklands, lakes where you can go kayaking and boating, and pizza and grill restaurants are all found nearby. If you want to venture beyond the Heber-Overgaard area, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has four designated National Recreation Trails — Eagle, Blue Ridge, Escudilla, and General George Crook — bringing hikers into contact with the abundant local wildlife. Around 400 species live in the area, including elk and deer, songbirds and wild turkeys, even mountain lions, bears, and the recently reintroduced Mexican gray wolf. You find trail guides, as well as information on accessibility and the prevalence of wildlife, on the U.S. Forest Service website.