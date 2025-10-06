This Rustic Mountain Cabin In Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Is One Of Arizona's Coziest Wild Getaways

Spanning more than 2 million acres of mountainous backcountry in eastern Arizona, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is one of the prettiest landscapes in the state. Subalpine forests, highland lakes, trout-rich streams, pretty flower meadows, and around 1,000 miles of trails attract outdoor enthusiasts to the area throughout the year. Though Arizona is best known for awe-inspiring road trips full of canyons, red rocks, and mountain roads, and an abundance of desert playgrounds with cactus-studded trails, this green and undulating corner of the state is perfect for wild — yet cozy — mountain getaways.

Summers are long in Arizona, with days reaching well over 90 degrees Fahrenheit for around half the year. It's no wonder, then, that escaping to cooler climes is a favorite pastime for heat-exhausted locals. Staying in a mountain cabin is a great way to do that, whether it's a Danish-inspired lodge in the Prescott Woods or a little wood-paneled home in Sedona's Oak Creek Canyon. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has its own cozy cabin, the Sunflower Shanty, in the Heber-Overgaard area of Navajo County. Despite its secluded location, the Sunflower Shanty is two-and-a-half hours by car from Phoenix and less than an hour from Show Low, an under-the-radar city hidden in Arizona's White Mountains. Show Low also has a regional airport for travelers coming from further afield.