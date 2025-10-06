The 'Grand Canyon Of The Midwest' Is A Preserve Hiding Behind A Scenic Suspension Bridge

From Michigan's "Little Bavaria" to these Midwestern destinations where you might spot Northern Lights, sometimes visiting the Midwestern states can feel like you're somewhere else entirely. One Indiana state park offers stunning views of sandstone ravines that have earned it the nickname of "the Grand Canyon of the Midwest." These remarkable ravines can only be accessed by crossing a scenic suspension bridge. Intrigued? Go ahead and start planning your visit to the Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve at Turkey Run State Park.

Located in Marshall, Indiana, Turkey Run State Park is an hour and a half drive from Indianapolis. For those coming from out of state, it's about a three-hour drive from Chicago. Staying overnight? Turkey Run offers campsites as well as the Turkey Run Inn, located inside the state park. Outside of the state park itself, hotels are scarce in Marshall, but nearby towns such as Rockville and Crawfordsville offer several options. Like other state parks in Indiana, entry to Turkey Run State Park is included with an annual state park pass ($50 annually for Indiana residents and $70 annually for out-of-state residents). Alternatively, you can pay a daily entrance fee of $7 for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state residents.