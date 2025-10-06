The 'Grand Canyon Of The Midwest' Is A Preserve Hiding Behind A Scenic Suspension Bridge
From Michigan's "Little Bavaria" to these Midwestern destinations where you might spot Northern Lights, sometimes visiting the Midwestern states can feel like you're somewhere else entirely. One Indiana state park offers stunning views of sandstone ravines that have earned it the nickname of "the Grand Canyon of the Midwest." These remarkable ravines can only be accessed by crossing a scenic suspension bridge. Intrigued? Go ahead and start planning your visit to the Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve at Turkey Run State Park.
Located in Marshall, Indiana, Turkey Run State Park is an hour and a half drive from Indianapolis. For those coming from out of state, it's about a three-hour drive from Chicago. Staying overnight? Turkey Run offers campsites as well as the Turkey Run Inn, located inside the state park. Outside of the state park itself, hotels are scarce in Marshall, but nearby towns such as Rockville and Crawfordsville offer several options. Like other state parks in Indiana, entry to Turkey Run State Park is included with an annual state park pass ($50 annually for Indiana residents and $70 annually for out-of-state residents). Alternatively, you can pay a daily entrance fee of $7 for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state residents.
Hiking the Grand Canyon of the Midwest
To see Turkey Run's Grand Canyon, follow the path from the park's Nature Center towards the wooden suspension bridge over Sugar Creek, which is a steep 70 steps down. Cross the iconic bridge, admiring the views of the creek, and you'll be inside the Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve. Then, follow one of the numerous hiking paths and enjoy the views of sandstone canyons formed by glacial meltwaters. With difficulties ranging from easy to "very rugged" (involving steps, ladders, and uneven terrain), there's something for everyone, and experienced hikers can complete the park's "5 Mile Challenge" perimeter trails.
These hikes are locally famous for the sandstone ravines, hemlock trees, streams, and waterfalls. "The routes that take you through the stone canyons are spectacular. Walking inside them teleports you to an unspoilt place," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. Several reviewers suggest that Trail 3, one of the more challenging routes, including ladder climbs, offers the best views. Unsurprisingly, thanks to its stunning sights, the park frequently hosts photography challenges and photo contests.
What to do at Turkey Run State Park besides hike
Its Grand Canyon-esque sandstone ravines make Turkey Run State Park one of Indiana's best natural wonders, but hiking isn't the only thing to do here. There's also an outdoor Olympic-sized swimming pool open during the summer months, historic sites, a nature center and planetarium, and dedicated areas for picnics and sports. You can also fish for bass and bluegill or paddle a canoe or kayak on Sugar Creek (if you don't have your own boat, you'll need to rent one from a local company — the park doesn't offer rentals.)
Turkey Run is one of Indiana's oldest state parks, and you can explore its history by visiting several historic monuments around the park, such as the Lusk Home, a two-story brick house built in 1841; the Lieber Cabin, a wooden cabin built in the 1840s; and the Newby Gulch CCC Shelter, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934 and 1935. With those sandstone views, it's easy to see why Turkey Run has been a popular state park for over a century.