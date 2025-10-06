Tucked Between Austin And Dallas Is Texas' Affordable City With Walkable Trails And Delicious Restaurants
Sat between Austin and the historic gem of Waco, the Central Texas city of Killeen makes a wonderful budget stop on a visit to the so-called Lone Star State, particularly for its culinary offerings and numerous trails. On sunny days, visitors can enjoy perusing the city's ample pathways, including the 2.5-mile Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail, Heritage Oaks/Purser Heritage Hike & Bike Trail, and the Eagle Nature Trail on the Central Texas College campus. In the summer months, in which daily temperatures tend to peak well over 89 degrees Fahrenheit , those traveling to Killeen with kids in need of a cool down after working up a sweat can head to the Family Aquatic Center, where the little ones can splash around in the 25-meter pool and frolic on the numerous slides, water playground, and, for those brave enough, the center's diving board. Children aged 4 to 16 can get a day pass for just $9 (at time of writing), which speaks to the city's affordability, with Killeen's living costs approximately 8% below the national average.
Whilst most visitors flying in might opt to arrive at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport and then drive just over an hour to Killeen, each morning there is a daily direct Greyhound Bus from both Austin and Dallas' Union Station. After soaking up culture in America's largest urban arts district, visitors keen to enjoy the nature and food in Killeen can arrive by Greyhound Bus from Dallas in just over four hours.
Pack walking boots on a trip to Killeen
Walkers and cyclists alike can enjoy a range of trails both in the city as well as in the surrounding areas. The aforementioned Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail is part of the city's vision to extend a series of trails that will connect Lake Belton and Still House Hollow Lake. Lake Belton itself, 17 miles from the city center, is probably where the best vistas near Killeen can be found. Its outdoor recreation area, known as BLORA, has activities for every kind of nature lover, from horse riding and scuba diving to plenty else. The lake is a must-visit when in Killeen. Though Lake Belton is a fantastic spot for birdwatching, so too is the aptly-named Eagle Nature Trail, found lakeside on one of the city's college campuses.
If in Killeen on a rainy day, there is still plenty to do on the outskirts of the city. The National Mounted Warrior Museum is located just outside neighboring Fort Hood's main gate, with free immersive galleries for the public to enjoy. History buffs who still wish to be in nature can find the perfect balance by driving 15 minutes from the U.S. Army-operated museum to the 19th-century post office at Ogletree Gap Park, which during its illustrious history has served as a ranching office and much else. A short half-hour jaunt to Salado to sample Scottish heritage is definitely recommended, from where visitors can easily return for dinner in Killeen, where delicious restaurants await.
Delicious food from across the Americas, all at moderate prices
It would be remiss to suggest a trip to a Texas city without shouting out some of the finest Southern food Killeen has to offer. Geechie's Southern Style Restaurant is a brilliant choice for fans of dishes like catfish or creamy grits, and those with a sweet tooth should definitely save room for the scrumptious peach cobbler. Away from traditional southern fare, Killeen has great options from cuisines from various nations across the Americas. Visitors to the city can start the day with a hearty breakfast from 6 a.m. at both of the city's two Meño's Mexican Grill locations, with dishes like huevos rancheros on offer before they open their lunch specials menu to the public. For Puerto Rican-inspired flavors, Hierba Fresca is a phenomenal spot. It offers numerous twists on the Puerto Rican classic, mofongo, garlicky mashed plantains enriched with chicharrónes. At Culture Cuisine, you'll find both Puerto Rican and Filipino cuisine, including carnitas fritas (bite-sized pieces of fried pork), tostones (fried plantains), and the noodle dish pancit.
The city also delivers cheaper eats with built-in entertainment. Mr Gatti's Pizza in Killeen runs an all-you-care-to-eat buffet, alongside combo and specials also on offer. What's more, the adjacent game room adds hours of arcade fun for youngsters to enjoy, all at a relatively low-cost. For those thinking of a move to Texas, they should note that in Killeen, affordability extends beyond dinner, with housing markedly cheaper than in Austin or Dallas.