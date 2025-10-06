Tucked Between Austin And Dallas Is Texas' Affordable City With Walkable Trails And Delicious Restaurants

Sat between Austin and the historic gem of Waco, the Central Texas city of Killeen makes a wonderful budget stop on a visit to the so-called Lone Star State, particularly for its culinary offerings and numerous trails. On sunny days, visitors can enjoy perusing the city's ample pathways, including the 2.5-mile Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail, Heritage Oaks/Purser Heritage Hike & Bike Trail, and the Eagle Nature Trail on the Central Texas College campus. In the summer months, in which daily temperatures tend to peak well over 89 degrees Fahrenheit , those traveling to Killeen with kids in need of a cool down after working up a sweat can head to the Family Aquatic Center, where the little ones can splash around in the 25-meter pool and frolic on the numerous slides, water playground, and, for those brave enough, the center's diving board. Children aged 4 to 16 can get a day pass for just $9 (at time of writing), which speaks to the city's affordability, with Killeen's living costs approximately 8% below the national average.

Whilst most visitors flying in might opt to arrive at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport and then drive just over an hour to Killeen, each morning there is a daily direct Greyhound Bus from both Austin and Dallas' Union Station. After soaking up culture in America's largest urban arts district, visitors keen to enjoy the nature and food in Killeen can arrive by Greyhound Bus from Dallas in just over four hours.