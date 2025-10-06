This Kansas Town With Threshing Bee Festivals, Parks, And Tractors Is Anchored By An Offbeat 'Rock In The Road'

Unique roadside stops across America come up with all sorts of gimmicks in hopes of stopping traffic. In McLouth, Kansas, they went with a more direct approach. You'll have no choice but to slow down when driving through this town to avoid running into a large rock in the middle of Granite Street. The rock isn't a flashy, massive attraction, but those who have ventured out to McLouth to check out this glacial erratic are rarely disappointed.

This rock, and the town that is embracing the oddity by developing around the rock instead of removing it, has an interesting cult status. One reviewer described their experience on Tripadvisor by saying, "Nowhere on God's green earth is there such a breathtaking battle of the beauty and nature clashing with the impending creep of man-made structures." A blogger on the Kansas Sampler Blogspot wrote, "You won't 'Get Kansas!' till you see this rock." To know this rock is to love it. And the best part is, you don't have to go that far out of your way to see it for yourself.

McLouth and its famous rock are only 40 miles from the Kansas City International Airport and Topeka, and less than 30 minutes from the thriving art scene and low cost of living in Lawrence. Alongside the town's star attraction, McLouth hosts frequent truck & tractor pulling events, plus the Threshing Bee Festival, an awesome celebration of agricultural yesteryear. While it might not seem like much when looking at the map, McLouth has a lot going on for a place once described by its residents as "just a small town with a rock in the road.