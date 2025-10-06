The Gem Of Florida's Retirement Haven Is This Adult Community That Feels Like Living On A Resort

Retirement is the perfect opportunity to finally relax and enjoy all the things you've been putting off during your working years, and what better way to do that than by living in a place that feels like a year-round resort? That's exactly the energy behind Cascades at Sarasota, a retirement community on Florida's Southwest Gulf Coast, one of the most desirable places to retire in the country. This gated neighborhood of 453 single-family homes offers not only secure and comfortable living but also a wide range of amenities: a large clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pools, sports courts, social clubs, arts and crafts studios, and more, all guided by dedicated activities directors and fitness coaches. Exclusive to adults aged 55 and up, Cascades is reimagining what it means to retire — with energy, connection, and a sense of fun.

Sarasota is already a popular retirement destination thanks to its gorgeous white sand beaches, small-town charm, and world-class attractions. The brand-new Mote Aquarium and science education center adds even more excitement and is the perfect outing for visiting grandkids or a day trip with friends. With a full-time activities director on staff, Cascades residents can take advantage of easy access to local events and trips without having to lift a finger to plan anything.

Although Florida is considered a popular retirement destination, new studies have found it's also the worst for aging in place. Isolation, high housing costs, lack of home healthcare access, and decreased social connections trend high here. Cascades wants to flip that script and create an affordable environment that embraces aging. After all, retirement isn't just the end of a career — it should be the start of the next great chapter.