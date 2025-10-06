The Gem Of Florida's Retirement Haven Is This Adult Community That Feels Like Living On A Resort
Retirement is the perfect opportunity to finally relax and enjoy all the things you've been putting off during your working years, and what better way to do that than by living in a place that feels like a year-round resort? That's exactly the energy behind Cascades at Sarasota, a retirement community on Florida's Southwest Gulf Coast, one of the most desirable places to retire in the country. This gated neighborhood of 453 single-family homes offers not only secure and comfortable living but also a wide range of amenities: a large clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pools, sports courts, social clubs, arts and crafts studios, and more, all guided by dedicated activities directors and fitness coaches. Exclusive to adults aged 55 and up, Cascades is reimagining what it means to retire — with energy, connection, and a sense of fun.
Sarasota is already a popular retirement destination thanks to its gorgeous white sand beaches, small-town charm, and world-class attractions. The brand-new Mote Aquarium and science education center adds even more excitement and is the perfect outing for visiting grandkids or a day trip with friends. With a full-time activities director on staff, Cascades residents can take advantage of easy access to local events and trips without having to lift a finger to plan anything.
Although Florida is considered a popular retirement destination, new studies have found it's also the worst for aging in place. Isolation, high housing costs, lack of home healthcare access, and decreased social connections trend high here. Cascades wants to flip that script and create an affordable environment that embraces aging. After all, retirement isn't just the end of a career — it should be the start of the next great chapter.
Cascades has unmatched amenities
Established in 2003 in the University Park area just north of downtown Sarasota, Cascades is a lush, 150-acre gated community that truly lives up to the idea of resort-level retirement. The common areas feature everything from a massive indoor-outdoor heated pool (with a cascade), a multi-purpose ballroom with a stage, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits, billiard tables, saunas, and hot tubs. The fully-equipped arts and crafts studio even has pottery kilns. Tennis pros on site will help you sharpen that backhand, and special-interest social clubs will help you find like-minded friends to do everything from play Bridge to plan trips.
Most homes were built between 2005 and 2010, offering 1,429 to 2,489 square feet across a mix of floor plans. They typically feature two to three bedrooms and bathrooms, a two-car garage, a breakfast nook, spacious walk-ins, ample primary suites, and an open kitchen-family room layout designed for easy entertaining. Many include upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. One of the biggest perks is that lawn maintenance, alarm systems, basic cable and internet, and landscaping are all included with your HOA cost, so you'll never have to deal with upkeep or connectivity yourself.
Cascades is conveniently located 6 miles from Sarasota-Brandenton International Airport (SRQ), 6 miles from University Town Center Mall (UTC), and about one hour from Tampa. It's tucked away enough to feel serene, with enough variety to be visually pleasing, while maintaining cohesiveness in the community. It's worth noting, though, that the nearest beach is 12 miles away, on Lido Key. All original units have already been sold, so homes are only available via resale. Prices typically start in the mid to high $400,000s, higher than the Florida average, but still a strong value considering the lifestyle, location, and amenities.