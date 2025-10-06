New York's Serene Upstate Mountain Adventure Is A Trendy Way To Explore The Adirondacks
There's a trendy way to enjoy fall foliage while getting in some exercise — and no, we're not talking about hiking. Meet rail biking: two- or four-person pedal-powered "bikes" that ride on select sections of railroads that are closed off to rail traffic. Thanks to companies like Adirondack RailBike Adventures and Revolution Rail Co., this fall activity is gaining in popularity in the Adirondacks region. If you haven't seen a "rail bike" vacation on your Instagram feed yet, you probably will soon.
New York's awe-inspiring Adirondack region is a mountainous paradise of vibrant beauty, frequently drawing hikers with its challenging cliffs and dazzling views. Rail bikes offer a unique way to enjoy the Adirondack scenery. They're even baby- and kid-friendly — adults can place infants in a front-mounted baby carrier, while kids can use a five-point harness for their seats. Rail biking has been highly sought after over the past several years, and it's easy to see why. "The leaves were just starting to turn and we were pedaling peacefully along the breathtaking scenery," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer who took a rail bike trip along with seven family members. She also called her experience "fun, beyond expectation."
What to know before your rail bike adventure
While young kids can ride along on a rail bike adventure, it is still a workout for adults and older kids who can reach the pedals. Some reviewers even compare the experience to riding a stationary bike (with much better scenery). So don't expect a leisurely coast; you will be pedaling hard! Depending on your route, you may encounter deer flies or mosquitoes, so be sure to wear both bug spray and sunscreen to protect yourself. There also isn't a ton of space on the bike, so limit the items you bring with you to only the essentials.
The experience can also be a bit of a splurge, depending on the size of your rail bike, the route you take, and the company you choose. At the time of this writing, on the low end, Adirondack RailBike Adventures offers prices as low as $25 per seat, although a four-person rail bike ride at the same company will run you $140. On the high end, some of Revolution Rail Co.'s pricier tours go up to $260 for a four-person rail bike ride. But you can't deny that it's a unique and interesting way to see fall foliage. Going leaf-peeping? Check out the five best fall foliage finder resources to help plan your trip.