New York's Serene Upstate Mountain Adventure Is A Trendy Way To Explore The Adirondacks

There's a trendy way to enjoy fall foliage while getting in some exercise — and no, we're not talking about hiking. Meet rail biking: two- or four-person pedal-powered "bikes" that ride on select sections of railroads that are closed off to rail traffic. Thanks to companies like Adirondack RailBike Adventures and Revolution Rail Co., this fall activity is gaining in popularity in the Adirondacks region. If you haven't seen a "rail bike" vacation on your Instagram feed yet, you probably will soon.

New York's awe-inspiring Adirondack region is a mountainous paradise of vibrant beauty, frequently drawing hikers with its challenging cliffs and dazzling views. Rail bikes offer a unique way to enjoy the Adirondack scenery. They're even baby- and kid-friendly — adults can place infants in a front-mounted baby carrier, while kids can use a five-point harness for their seats. Rail biking has been highly sought after over the past several years, and it's easy to see why. "The leaves were just starting to turn and we were pedaling peacefully along the breathtaking scenery," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer who took a rail bike trip along with seven family members. She also called her experience "fun, beyond expectation."