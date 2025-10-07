Chicago's Charming Suburb Is A North Shore Gem With Global Flavors, Parks, And A Famed Nature Museum

Of the many scenic communities found along Chicago's North Shore, you should head to Glenview if you're looking for a town that offers a great quality of life, a diverse food scene, and beautiful nature. Glenview has grown from an 1899 population of 350 to nearly 50,000 today and is one of the North Shore's most thriving suburbs. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the big city and enjoy one of Chicago's most charming communities, Glenview is for you.

Glenview is about 20 miles north of Chicago, so expect a 45-minute to an hour drive with traffic or a 30- to 45-minute trip on the train. If you're flying in, Chicago O'Hare International Airport is just 25 minutes away by car or around an hour if you're opting for public transportation. A popular lodging option in town is the comfortable but affordable 4-star Glen Club, situated in a lovely setting on one of the area's well-known golf courses. Otherwise, the Best Western Glenview – Chicagoland Inn and Suites is another top accommodation option; at the 3-star hotel, you can enjoy amenities like free breakfast, free parking, and a fitness center.