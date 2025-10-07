Chicago's Charming Suburb Is A North Shore Gem With Global Flavors, Parks, And A Famed Nature Museum
Of the many scenic communities found along Chicago's North Shore, you should head to Glenview if you're looking for a town that offers a great quality of life, a diverse food scene, and beautiful nature. Glenview has grown from an 1899 population of 350 to nearly 50,000 today and is one of the North Shore's most thriving suburbs. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the big city and enjoy one of Chicago's most charming communities, Glenview is for you.
Glenview is about 20 miles north of Chicago, so expect a 45-minute to an hour drive with traffic or a 30- to 45-minute trip on the train. If you're flying in, Chicago O'Hare International Airport is just 25 minutes away by car or around an hour if you're opting for public transportation. A popular lodging option in town is the comfortable but affordable 4-star Glen Club, situated in a lovely setting on one of the area's well-known golf courses. Otherwise, the Best Western Glenview – Chicagoland Inn and Suites is another top accommodation option; at the 3-star hotel, you can enjoy amenities like free breakfast, free parking, and a fitness center.
Glenview's diverse dining scene
Chicago is known for its international communities and amazing food scene, so it's only fitting that its suburbs offer a little taste of that as well. In fact, this suburban community is packed with global offerings. In the mood for Mexican food? Check out the well-rated Cafe El Tapatio. Craving Korean cuisine? So Gong Dong Tofu and BBQ is your spot.
If you've never tried Kyrgyz and Central Asian food, you can do so at Jibek Jolu Glenview. Here, you can indulge in everything from khachapuri, a pastry with farm cheese and runny egg yolk hailing from Georgia, to khan plov, an Azerbaijani rice dish baked inside a crispy flatbread. For Glenview's best sushi, head to BluFish Sushi Bistro, which has a 4.5 rating on Google, while The Clove Indian and Nepali Cuisine is another of the city's top dining spots and also hosts fun community events like monthly cooking demos with international chefs, karaoke, comedy nights, and more. If Mediterranean food with a California spin is your jam, you'll find everything you're looking for at yet another Glenview establishment, Ema, which serves small plates (like tapas), spreads, dips, and kebabs in an elegant but friendly atmosphere.
Beautiful nature close to one of America's biggest cities
Not unlike Deerfield, an inviting suburb with parks and peaceful trails, Glenview is brimming with green spaces yet offers convenient access to all that Chicago is known for. Considered as having one of the state's largest park districts, Glenview treats nature lovers extremely well. It has 26 different parks, over 12 miles of walking trails, and several facilities, including an aquatic center and the historic Wagner Farm. This working farm is a community gem that includes a 1920s farmhouse and a 1930s grocery store. It supports educational programs for children, allowing them to learn about the inner workings of food cultivation, and it also puts on a farmers market on Saturdays from June through October.
Another very special outdoor spot in Glenview is The Grove, a treasured ecological and historic site that serves as a nature museum. With over 150 acres of protected prairie land, The Grove is one of Glenview's premier outdoor education spaces. With two historic homes, a recreated Native American village, a log cabin, a schoolhouse, an interpretive center with exhibits, and 3 miles of walking trails, the designated National Historic Landmark is a treasure trove of Illinois history and nature. "The Historic Grove is more than just a peaceful nature preserve — it's a haven for wildlife lovers, photographers, and anyone looking to escape into a quieter, wilder corner of the suburbs," said Tripadvisor reviewer @Michaels_Trail. For another fascinating historic Illinois prairie village, head to Bishop Hill, around three hours west of Glenview.