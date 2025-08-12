Just North Of Chicago Is Illinois' Inviting Suburb With Green Parks, Peaceful Trails, And Local Shopping Gems

Built around rivers, the village of Deerfield enjoys several nearby natural escapes. Berkeley Prairie Forest Preserve, just outside Deerfield's northeast border, offers a walkway that loops around near the North Branch Chicago River. By wandering the preserve's trail surrounded by native foliage, visitors can explore the green beginnings of the iconic river that runs through a bustling, artsy Chicago neighborhood.

Only a few miles west is the Lake County Forest Preserve along the Des Plaines River, which extends throughout Lake County and features a 31.4-mile riverfront trail perfect for hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing. Meanwhile, a 15-minute drive north leads to the charming and walkable village of Libertyville, where you can find stable services for horseback riding along the Des Plaines River Trail.

Paired with these natural escapes are a number of family-friendly Deerfield parks open for outdoor activities. Keller Park and Shepard Park lie west and east of the West Fork North Branch Chicago River, and each provides disc golf courses. Additionally, Shepard Park has a baseball diamond, pickleball courts, and a soccer field. Jewett Park lies in the middle of town and is home to a community center, newly renovated playground area, and skate park.