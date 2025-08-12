Just North Of Chicago Is Illinois' Inviting Suburb With Green Parks, Peaceful Trails, And Local Shopping Gems
Upon exiting Chicago's borders, the surrounding suburbs offer a calming change of pace from the bustling city streets. As you drive, find some of the world's best architecture on this iconic Midwest road, explore a lively college city along Lake Michigan's shiny shores, and visit villages that retain distinct Chicago vibes. One such gem located roughly 20 miles north of Chicago is Deerfield, which offers a blend of outdoor scenery and small-town charm.
The community of just under 20,000 was once part of the Underground Railroad. In 1917, an American Institute of Architects proposal for a new United States capital even looped Deerfield into Chicago's borders (of course, this plan did not succeed). Now, the serene town calmly sits along the Des Plaines and North Branch Chicago rivers, giving both residents and visitors a taste of Chicago culture, peaceful natural parks, and local shopping options.
Deerfield is a town committed to greenery
Built around rivers, the village of Deerfield enjoys several nearby natural escapes. Berkeley Prairie Forest Preserve, just outside Deerfield's northeast border, offers a walkway that loops around near the North Branch Chicago River. By wandering the preserve's trail surrounded by native foliage, visitors can explore the green beginnings of the iconic river that runs through a bustling, artsy Chicago neighborhood.
Only a few miles west is the Lake County Forest Preserve along the Des Plaines River, which extends throughout Lake County and features a 31.4-mile riverfront trail perfect for hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing. Meanwhile, a 15-minute drive north leads to the charming and walkable village of Libertyville, where you can find stable services for horseback riding along the Des Plaines River Trail.
Paired with these natural escapes are a number of family-friendly Deerfield parks open for outdoor activities. Keller Park and Shepard Park lie west and east of the West Fork North Branch Chicago River, and each provides disc golf courses. Additionally, Shepard Park has a baseball diamond, pickleball courts, and a soccer field. Jewett Park lies in the middle of town and is home to a community center, newly renovated playground area, and skate park.
Explore Deerfield's charming downtown shopping
Deerfield also boasts robust retail offerings like boutique shops and local restaurants. The Shops at Deerfield Square is an outdoor mall space with 35 businesses to spend the day exploring. And if that's not enough, you can discover plenty more options in the surrounding area. Shoppers can bounce between stores searching for the perfect find or enjoy a relaxing spa session at the outlet's Tricoci Salon and Spa. For a boutique experience, check out Avenue Fashions. A staple of the Deerfield community since 1949, the store sells elegant women's clothing and employs a staff of designers to help you curate your look.
After you're done shopping, get an authentic Chicago hot dog from classic grill restaurant Dear Franks, which has had the state specialty mastered for close to 50 years. For a higher-end barbecue and steak meal, visit Carson's Ribs in south Deerfield; it's one of the highest-rated options in town.